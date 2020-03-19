West Carroll: Family-owned businesses, trying to cope amid coronavirus crisis, deserve support

Friday the 13th 2020: a day that changed the lives and lifestyles of so many here in Carroll County with the introduction of the COVID-19 disease that a coronavirus brought to the community.
Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on March 6 and expanded the parameters of that emergency on March 12 with the closing of all public schools. Later, the governor expanded the scope of the emergency to include closing all restaurants and bars. Restaurants can provide carryout, curbside and delivery only.
Many family-owned restaurants in West Carroll have indicated they will offer carryout and curbside services only (no dine-in for those set up for that). Here are some of them.
- Bess and Ben’s Country Kitchen Restaurant in Taneytown will offer, in addition to regular menu items, “take and bake” and precooked meals. They have implemented a delivery service within a 10-mile radius of their restaurant. They also are providing carryout and curbside pickup. Check their Facebook page for details: www.facebook.com/CountryKitchenTaneytown. Orders may be placed by phone at 410-756-2088.
- Uncle Matty’s Eatery in New Windsor will be open for carryout only. For more information and hours of operation, check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/unclemattyseatery or call 410-635-6777 for more information.
- Tony’s Café and Pizzeria in Taneytown will offer carryout and delivery. For updated information, check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TonysCafeAndPizzeria or call them at 410-756-4050.
- Original Pizza in Union Bridge will be open for curbside delivery or pickup at the front entrance. They will only be able to take orders and payment over the phone. When your order is ready, you will receive a call/text to confirm. For more information, check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Originals86.
- The Buttersburg Inn will offer curbside delivery. Hours are currently 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast orders will be taken until noon. Check out their specials and menu on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/buttersburginn.net.
- Thunderhead Bowl and Grill has posted on their website that bowling has been suspended until further notice. Leagues have been postponed through at least March 30. The Grill will have food and beverages available for carryout only from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information check out their website at thunderheadbowling.com.
As COVID-19 changes the landscape of our lives on an almost daily basis it is important to try to patronize the family-owned restaurant of your choice whenever you can. They are small businesses who depend on you to keep them going now more than ever.
Other local businesses have also had to change the way they handle day-to-day operations, working diligently to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis.
Local Homestead Products in New Windsor, owned by Trevor and Victoria Hoff, have kept their customer base updated on the daily changes on their Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/localhomestead.
The Hoffs’ farm focuses on produce (greenhouse and field production) and meats (beef, pork, chicken). They continue to provide products from area producers including Starry Night Bakery in Westminster (muffins, coffee cakes, cookies and cupcakes), Stone Harth Bakery out of Frederick (artisan breads), Whispering Breeze Farm in Taneytown (variety of cheeses), and South Mountain Creamery in Frederick (glass bottled milk, ice cream, butter and more).
Hoff said, “There are a lot of key players that stock our store, keeping high-quality products in every area.”
Hoff indicated that, as a small producer, they are very much aware of how their food safety practices impact the customer. “We have implemented extra safety measures and have had positive feedback from our customers. "There is such a high demand for our product that we are adding special hours to our market for convenient [customer] shopping,” Hoff said.
Check out their Facebook page to keep up with their product availability and current hours of operation.
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.