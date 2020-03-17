West Carroll: Upcoming fundraisers include pancake breakfast, bingo, volleyball tourney

The Taneytown Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 21, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds, 43 Memorial Drive, Taneytown.
The menu includes buttermilk pancakes, eggs (fried to order), sausage patties, sausage gravy, fired potatoes, puddin’ and hominy, fruit cup, orange juice, coffee, tea, and milk.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for veterans (with ID), and $4 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and under eat free.
Proceeds benefit the many Taneytown area sports programs the Lions Club supports.
For more information, call Bobbie at 410-848-3163. When calling indicate you are calling about the breakfast.
Emmanuel (Baust) UCC to hold spaghetti dinner
Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ will host a spaghetti dinner, Saturday, March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone.
The meal comes with a choice of tomato sauce with meat, or marinara sauce, plus dessert and drinks.
Tickets are $10 for adults. Tickets for children 6 to 12 years old are $5.
Call 410-857-0416 or email Sandy at sandys46@netscape.com to make your reservations.
Union Bridge fire auxiliary to host bingo
The Union Bridge Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will host a gift card bingo at the Union Bridge Fire Hall, 8 Locust Street, Union Bridge, on Friday, April 3. Tickets are $20. The ticket price includes 20 games.
Specials, raffles and extra games available for purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. Sandwiches, soup, nachos and a variety of desserts will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, contact Missi at 443-340-9462.
FSK SGA to host charity volleyball tourney
The Francis Scott Key High School Student Government Association (SGA) is hosting a charity volleyball tournament, Saturday, March 28, at Francis Scott Key High School, 3825 Bark Hill Road, Union Bridge.
There are still team slots available. Now is the time to contact Becky Bachtel at 410-751-3320 or rtbacht@carrollk12.org.
There will be two divisions within the tournament: a competitive division for those with a minimum of high school varsity experience, and a “just for fun” division, with no formal experience necessary. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Games start at 8:30. The concession stand will be open throughout the day.
Proceeds benefit the Australian Red Cross to help with the bush fire relief. For more information, contact Becky Bachtel at rtbacht@carrollk12.org.
St Joseph’s Church Friday fish frys continue
The next Lenten Fish Friday at St. Joseph’s Church will be held Friday, March 20 at the church parish center, 44 Frederick Street, Taneytown. Dinner is served 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $6 for children (6-10 years of age). Children 5 and under eat free. For group reservations, please call Larry at 410-775-7500. Group reservations can be made for any of the dates by calling 410-775-7500.
The meal includes your choice of one main course including kettle fried catfish, pollack, baked catfish, tilapia, fried shrimp, or salmon cakes. Additional menu items include your choice of two sides (succotash, stewed tomatoes, green beans, or applesauce), kettle fried potato wedges, roll, and a beverage.
FSK Class of ’22, FFA seeking donations for bingo
The Francis Scott Key High School Class of 2022 and the FFA are currently seeking monetary donations to be used for raffles and game-winning prizes for their Baskets, Bags, and Bucks Bingo fundraiser They are also accepting donations of filler items, and gift cards.
The event will be held Saturday, May 9, at the high school. If you have items to donate, contact Class of 2022 adviser Michelle Hodiak at mahodia@carrollk12.org or Shelby Althoff, adviser to the FSK affiliate of the National FFA, at slaltho@carrollk12.org.
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.