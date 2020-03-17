West Carroll: Upcoming fundraisers include pancake breakfast, bingo, volleyball tourney

The next Lenten Fish Friday at St. Joseph’s Church will be held Friday, March 20 at the church parish center, 44 Frederick Street, Taneytown. Dinner is served 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $6 for children (6-10 years of age). Children 5 and under eat free. For group reservations, please call Larry at 410-775-7500. Group reservations can be made for any of the dates by calling 410-775-7500.