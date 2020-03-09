West Carroll: Master wheelwright at Colonial Williamsburg to speak at Taneytown museum meeting

The Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association invites members of the community to its monthly meeting, to be held Monday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Grace United Church of Christ Parish Hall, at 49 W. Baltimore St.
The guest speaker, John Boag — former miller at Calvin Run Mill in Fairfax, Virginia, and master wheelwright at Colonial Williamsburg since 1985 — will give a presentation about the duties and skills necessary to be a miller and a wheelwright.
For more information about the Taneytown museum, check out its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TaneytownHistoryMuseum/.
Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to “Keeping Taneytown’s History Alive.”
Bingo Banquet in Union Bridge
The Union Bridge Fire Company will hold a Cash Bingo Banquet on Saturday, March 21.
Tickets are $35 per person. Included in the admission is a meal and 25 games with nine cards each. There will be over $3,000 in cash prizes.
Doors open at 4 p.m., and dinner will be at 5 p.m., then bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Early birds go on at 6 p.m. Please note, early birds and specials are not included in the ticket price.
Fried chicken and roast beef top the menu, while mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and bread will fill your plate. For dessert, choose from a variety of cakes and cookies. Iced tea will also be served.
Call or text Melvin Smith at 443-789-3823 by Monday, March 16, to reserve seats. Tickets can be paid for at the door the day of the event.
Your donation of a nonexpired dry food item will get you an entry into the night’s raffle — one ticket per item donated. All food items will benefit a local food bank.
Taneytown fire company shrimp feed
The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company will host its annual all-you-can-eat shrimp feed Saturday, March 21, at the Carnival Grounds Activities Building, at 49 Memorial Drive.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the door.
The menu includes steamed shrimp, fried shrimp, fried chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad and desserts. Beer, soda and water will be available. Doors open at 3 p.m., and dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Mark at 301-788-3987 or Sissy at 240-285-0680.
Lions Club to host cash bingo
The Terra Rubra Lions Club will hold an all-cash bingo night Friday, March 20, at the Park Building, at 6300 Middleburg Road in Keymar.
Tickets, for $15 in advance, include 20 regular games. Every regular game is valued at $50 or more. In addition to the regular games, there will be two 50/50 cash early-bird games, a 50/50 raffle, “tip jars,” King Tutt game, and special games. Extra card packs for regular games are just $5 each.
Shrimp platters, soups and sandwiches will be available for purchase. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:50 p.m.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Terra Rubra Lions Club Scholarship Fund. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Shelbe at 443-918-8566, Larry at 410-202-4360, Wendy at 410-775-1619, or Robin at 410-775-7449.
2020 Fish Fry Fridays
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will continue its 2020 Lenten Fish Fry Fridays at the St church’s parish center, at 44 Frederick St. in Taneytown.
The next scheduled date is March 13. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $6 for children (6-10 years of age). Children 5 and younger eat free. For group reservations, please call Larry at 410-775-7500.
The meal includes your choice of one main course, including kettle-fried catfish, pollack, baked catfish, tilapia, fried shrimp, or salmon cakes. Additional menu items include your choice of two sides — succotash, stewed tomatoes, green beans or applesauce — kettle-fried potato wedges, a roll and a beverage.
25th annual Toy Show
Don’t forget: The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 25th annual Toy Show and Auction this weekend at the Carnival Grounds at 49 Memorial Drive.
The toy auction will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the toy show will be start at 9 a.m. Sunday. Admission to the toy show on Sunday is $3. Children younger than 12 are free. A variety of food will be available for purchase.
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.