West Carroll: Taneytown church continuing Fish Fry Fridays; jam sessions at Pipe Creek Friends Meetinghouse

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will continue its 2020 Lenten Fish Fry Fridays at the church’s parish center, at 44 Frederick St. in Taneytown.
The next scheduled date is March 6. Dinner will be served 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults or $6 for children (6-10 years of age). Children 5 and younger eat free.
The meal includes your choice of one main course, including kettle-fried catfish, pollack, baked catfish, tilapia, fried shrimp, or salmon cakes. Additional menu items include your choice of two sides (succotash, stewed tomatoes, green beans or applesauce), kettle-fried potato wedges, a roll and a beverage.
For group reservations, please call Larry at 410-775-7500.
Jam sessions at Pipe Creek Friends Meetinghouse
The free music jam sessions at Pipe Creek Friends Meetinghouse will continue the second Sunday of each month throughout 2020.
The next session is slated for Sunday, March 8 from 1 to 3 p.m., at 455 Quaker Hill Road in Union Bridge.
This is a community participation event, so bring your instruments and your voices and join in to play some bluegrass, gospel and old-time country music. If you don’t play an instrument or don’t want to play in front of an audience, just come by to listen. This event is free to the public.
Bingo to benefit St. James Lutheran
Saint James Lutheran Church will host a Bags ’n’ Baskets Bingo at the Union Bridge Community Center, at 4470 Ladiesburg Road, on Saturday, March 7.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Ticket price includes 20 games. Specials, raffles and extra games are available for purchase.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games start at 7 p.m. Bring a canned food item or a hygiene item to donate to earn a free raffle ticket.
Sandwiches, soup, nachos and a variety of desserts will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, contact Stephanie at 410-635-6872 or Pam at 410-861-5567.
Union Bridge Fire Company public breakfast
The Union Bridge Fire Company will hold a public breakfast on Sunday, March 8, from 7 to 11:30 a.m., at the fire hall at 8 W. Locust St.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy, hominy, puddin’, potatoes, biscuits, muffins, fruit, orange juice, tea and coffee.
The cost is $9 for adults or $4 for kids 6-12. Kids younger than 6 eat free! Carryout is available for $10.
New Windsor sub sale
The auxiliary of the New Windsor fire company is currently taking orders as part of its annual sub sale.
Subs available include American cold cut, Italian cold cut, roast beef, ham and cheese, pretzel ham and cheese, and pretzel turkey and cheese. The price for each 7-inch sub is $5.50. Chips and condiments on the side are included.
Orders are due by Tuesday, March 10. The pickup date is Wednesday, March 25, at 101 High St. from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To place your order call Barbara Misenar at 410-635-2470.
Bus trip signup deadline approaching
The deadline is coming up soon for the Taneytown Senior and Community Center’s bus trip to see “A Century of Song: 1920-2020, From the Charleston to The Greatest Showman,” in Hagerstown on Saturday, April 18.
Tickets are $72 each and include the bus ride, dinner and the show by Antietam Entertainment.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, March 6. Please note: Payment is due at the time of sign-up.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call 410-386-2700. The bus departs the Taneytown Food Lion at 4:30 p.m. and returns at 11 p.m.
