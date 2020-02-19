West Carroll: Schools hosting fundraisers for Carroll County Food Sunday, Australian wildfire relief

Runnymede Elementary School’s annual walk for Carroll County Food Sunday will be held Friday, April 24, on the grounds of the school, at 3000 Langdon Drive.
Runnymede is currently looking for local business sponsors. If your business is interested in a sponsorship, contact walk co-chairs Nicole Hunsicker at nehunsi@carrollk12.org or Allison Curley at arcurle@carrollk12.org.
All donations are tax deductible. The walk, started by Runnymede physical education teacher Susan Routson in 1998, is an annual service project for Runnymede students.
The Runnymede community works throughout the school year to raise money for Carroll County Food Sunday. Past events have included a community basketball game, a caramel kettle popcorn fundraiser, the RUE Crew student dance camp and a Sweet Frog fundraiser night. Additionally, canned food drives to benefit Carroll County Food Sunday are held throughout the school year.
Last year the school raised just over $10,000 for Carroll County Food Sunday thanks to the generosity of many local businesses and Runnymede families and friends. This year, we have a goal of raising another $10,000.
All proceeds benefit Carroll County Food Sunday, a nonprofit organization that exists to support Carroll County residents in meeting their emergency and supplemental food needs.
FSK hosting charity volleyball tournament
Francis Scott Key High School’s Student Government Association is hosting a charity volleyball tournament Saturday, March 28, at the school at 3825 Bark Hill Road in Union Bridge.
If you are interested in putting a team together for the tournament, now is the time to contact Becky Bachtel at 410-751-3320 or rtbacht@carrollk12.org.
There will be two divisions within the tournament: a competitive division for those with a minimum of high school varsity experience and a “just for fun” division with no formal experience necessary. Registration opens at 8 a.m.; games start at 8:30 a.m. The concession stand will be open throughout the day.
All proceeds benefit the Australian Red Cross to help with wildfire relief. For more information, contact Bachtel.
Lenten Fish Fry Fridays
St. Joseph’s Church has announced the dates for the 2020 Lenten Fish Fry Fridays at the St Joseph’s Catholic Church parish center, at 44 Frederick St. in Taneytown.
The dates are: Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, and April 3. Dinner is served 4 to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $6 for children (6-10 years of age). Children 5 and younger eat free. For group reservations, please call Larry at 410-775-7500.
The meal includes your choice of one main course, including kettle-fried catfish, pollack, baked catfish, tilapia, fried shrimp, or salmon cakes. Additional menu items include your choice of two sides (succotash, stewed tomatoes, green beans or applesauce), kettle-fried potato wedges, a roll and a beverage.
FSK Class of 2022 Bingo Night
The Francis Scott Key High School Class of 2022 and Future Farmers of America will team up to hold a Basket, Bags, and Bucks Bingo fundraiser Saturday, May 9, at the high school.
Currently, they are seeking donations of baskets, bags, gift certificates and filler items, as well as monetary donations to be used for raffles and game-winning prizes.
If you have items to donate, contact Class of 2022 advisor Michelle Hodiak at mahodia@carrollk12.org or Shelby Althoff, advisor to the FSK affiliate of the National FFA, at slaltho@carrollk12.org.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.