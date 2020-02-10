The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 25th annual Toy Show and Auction at the Carnival Grounds at 49 Memorial Drive.
The toy auction will start at 9 a.m. on March 14. To view the variety of items up for auction, visit www.auctionzip.com.
The deadline to submit consignment items to the auction is Feb. 29. Contact Donald Shoemaker at 410-756-4351 or 443-277-6204.
The toy show will be held Sunday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the toy show is $3. Children younger than 12 are free. A variety of food will be available for purchase.
Oyster, Chicken, and Pit Beef Feed
The Monocacy Valley Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6918 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Oyster, Chicken, and Pit Beef Feed on March 7 at the post pavilion, at 5801 Conover Road in Taneytown, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $40 each. Games of chance will be available.
Harris Seafood will be on hand to cook up their Chesapeake Bay oysters. The menu also includes raw and large padded fried oysters, and oyster stew. Fried chicken and pit beef, and a variety of side dishes, and desserts will round out the menu. Draft beer, soda and bottled water are included.
This event is very popular and generally sells out quickly. Tickets must be purchased before Sunday, Feb. 24.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the post at 410-756-6866 or Frank Rauschenberg at 240-367-6110.
Taneytown senior center plans bus trip
The Taneytown Senior and Community Center will host a bus trip to see “A Century of Song: 1920-2020, From the Charleston to The Greatest Showman,” in Hagerstown on Saturday, April 18.
Tickets are $72 each and include the bus ride, dinner and the show by Antietam Entertainment.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, March 6. Please note: Payment is due at the time of sign-up.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call 410-386-2700. The bus departs the Taneytown Food Lion at 4:30 p.m. and returns at 11 p.m.
Black History Month celebration
The Student Government Association of Silver Oak Academy is sponsoring its seventh annual Black History Month celebration Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the W.E.B. Du Bois Economic Center, on the school grounds at 999 Crouse Mill Road in Keymar.
Members of the community are welcome to attend. Donations are graciously accepted at the door.
For more information, contact Sheila Leatherby at 410-775-1745, ext. 6243.
Sober Truth black tie and mocktails
Taneytown-based Sober Truth will host its inaugural Black Tie and Mocktails Gala fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Portico, at 45 Monroe St. in Westminster.
The $95 general admission ticket includes participation in roulette, table card games, a photo booth and more. Food for the evening will be provided by The Food Chick of Westminster.
There are still openings for the Straight Face Poker Tournament. Entry into the tournament is $125 and includes everything you get with general admission.
The deadline to purchase general admission tickets is Feb. 14. General admission tickets and entry into the tournament can be purchased through the website, Realsober.org, using PayPal, or calling the Sober Truth office at 443-918-8592 for more information.
Joyce Mahoney, executive director of Sober Truth, said, “During its five years of existence, Sober Truth has helped hundreds of people find their ‘road to recovery’. We are accredited by CARF International."
Sponsors of the event include Blue Wren Communications, Bob Coursey, Berkshire Hathaway, Farmers & Merchants Bank, and James Ball of Carroll Community College.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.