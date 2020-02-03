January slipped by with barely a notice. I have found myself looking for fresh ideas for Valentine’s Day.
Pinterest always has some cute ideas for DIY projects you can work on with your kids. But one website that piqued my interest was not for Valentine’s Day, but for Random Acts of Kindness Day, which I was surprised to find is celebrated on Feb. 17.
I’ve always tried to keep in mind how easy it is to make a difference in someone else’s life just by doing “the little things,” like holding the door open for the person behind me or saying a simple “thank you” or “bless you” when someone sneezes. But have you ever left coupons you weren’t going to use on a product next to the product for someone else to use? Or bought the coffee for the person behind you in line? Try it! The feeling of satisfaction you get is its own reward!
Daytona 500 watch party
The Terra Rubra Lions Club will host its annual Daytona 500 Party on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Terra Rubra ballpark at 6300 Middleburg Road in Keymar.
You can enjoy the race on two 8-foot big-screen projector televisions.
The hot buffet includes fried shrimp, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, beef, hot dogs, sauerkraut, coleslaw, crab soup, baked beans, potatoes, cheese, chips, pretzels, bologna, rolls, dessert, beer and soda. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
In addition to the race, there will be race pools, games of chance, door prizes, silent auction, 50/50 raffles and more. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 per person at the door (if the event is not sold out).
Sponsorships and contributions to this event can be made by contacting Larry Stambaugh, at 443-918-8566 or 410-202-4360. Tickets can be purchased through Stambaugh as well.
All proceeds benefit Terra Rubra Lions Youth Programs and Lions Club Building Fund.
Jam sessions at Pipe Creek Friends Meetinghouse
The free music jam sessions at Pipe Creek Friends Meetinghouse will continue the second Sunday of each month throughout 2020.
The next session is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, at 455 Quaker Hill Road in Union Bridge from 1 to 3 p.m.
This is a community participation event, so bring your instruments and your voices and join in to play some bluegrass, gospel and old-time country music. If you don’t play an instrument or don’t want to play in front of an audience, just come by to listen. This event is free to the public.
Union Bridge Fire Company public breakfast
The Union Bridge Fire Company will hold a public breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 11:30 a.m., at the fire hall at 8 W. Locust St.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy, hominy, puddin’, potatoes, biscuits, muffins, fruit, orange juice, tea and coffee.
The cost is $9 for adults or $4 for kids 6-12. Kids younger than 6 eat free! Carryout is available for $10.
For more information, email co8@ubfc8.org.
Black History Month celebration
The Student Government Association of Silver Oak Academy is sponsoring the seventh annual Black History Month celebration Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 to 8 p.m. at the W.E.B. Dubois Economic Center, on the school grounds at 999 Crouse Mill Road in Keymar.
Members of the community are welcome to attend. Donations are graciously accepted at the door.
For more information, contact Sheila Leatherby at 410-775-1745, ext. 6243.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
