I’ve always tried to keep in mind how easy it is to make a difference in someone else’s life just by doing “the little things,” like holding the door open for the person behind me or saying a simple “thank you” or “bless you” when someone sneezes. But have you ever left coupons you weren’t going to use on a product next to the product for someone else to use? Or bought the coffee for the person behind you in line? Try it! The feeling of satisfaction you get is its own reward!