Time has passed — more than I care to recall — but my obsession for reading has only grown exponentially. The Taneytown branch of the Carroll County Public Library, at 10 Grand Drive, feeds that obsession. I have fed it on the library’s extensive collection of audiobooks, having gone through no less than eight over the holidays. Audiobooks afford me the opportunity to “read" while engaging in those trivial chores like dishes, baking, or (ugh) cleaning the oven.