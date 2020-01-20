I don’t remember when I fell in love with reading, but one of my favorite summer pastimes was the local library. I took part in the summer reading program every summer, even winning a trip to Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island one year.
Time has passed — more than I care to recall — but my obsession for reading has only grown exponentially. The Taneytown branch of the Carroll County Public Library, at 10 Grand Drive, feeds that obsession. I have fed it on the library’s extensive collection of audiobooks, having gone through no less than eight over the holidays. Audiobooks afford me the opportunity to “read" while engaging in those trivial chores like dishes, baking, or (ugh) cleaning the oven.
The modern-day library has changed (as has most recently the floor plan of the Taneytown branch). Not only is there row upon row of books to peruse, but also a myriad of projects and programs to involve kids of all ages.
February programs, many with a Valentine’s theme, include Messy Masterpieces: Made with Love; Itty Bitty Scientists: All About Me; Preschool STEAM Tales: Falling for Rapunzel; and Playdough Fun, all intended for ages 2-6.
For those patrons ages 8 through 12, consider treating yourself to a spa day while teens through adults, can check out Purse Charms or Carroll One Book Discussion, the title of which this month is “The Origin of Others.”
Kids ages 6-17 interested in making a difference can sign up for Kids Can! Make a Difference in their Community. This workshop “promotes the entrepreneurial spirit, self-motivation, and hard work.”
Please check with the library regarding individual programs. Some may require preregistration to participate. Check out the Taneytown library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/taneytownlibrary. For more information on any events, contact the library by phone at 410-386-4510 or visit its website at https://library.carr.org/about/taneytown.asp#.
Gala to raise funds for Sober Truth
Taneytown-based Sober Truth will host its first annual Black Tie and Mocktails Gala fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Portico, at 45 Monroe St. in Westminster.
The $95 general admission ticket includes participation in roulette, table card games, photo booth and more. The deadline to purchase general admission tickets is Feb. 14.
Included as part of the evening event, there will be a Straight Face Poker Tournament. Entry into the tournament is $125, including everything you get with general admission. The deadline for those interested in participating in the poker tournament is Feb. 1.
Sober Truth is looking for sponsors for the event. Sponsorship levels include Aces High Sponsorship ($1,000), Diamond Straight Sponsorship ($750), A Pair Sponsorship ($500), In-Kind Sponsor (products or gift cards to be used for prizes, raffle baskets, and door prizes).
Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit Sober Truth. The mission of Sober Truth is to help adults living with substance abuse or alcohol addiction. The organization’s goal is to help individuals by providing treatment that will enable them to gain control over their lives. Sober Truth utilizes a comprehensive approach to treatment by recognizing the individual’s humanity, spirituality and purpose, self-confidence and value system.
Joyce Mahoney, executive director of Sober Truth, said, “During its five years of existence, Sober Truth has helped hundreds of people find their ‘road to recovery’. We are accredited by CARF International [Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities] as a quality provider of addiction recovery services, and we are certified by Medicaid and private health insurers.”
For more information or questions, contact Mahoney at JoyceMahoney1@comcast.net or 443-918-8592.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.