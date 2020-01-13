According to History.com, “In September 1845, a group of New York City men founded the New York Knickerbocker Baseball Club. One of them — volunteer firefighter and bank clerk Alexander Joy Cartwright — would codify a new set of rules that would form the basis for modern baseball, calling for a diamond-shaped infield, foul lines and the three-strike rule. He also abolished the dangerous practice of tagging runners by throwing balls at them,” thereby establishing what we now know as “America’s pastime” — baseball.