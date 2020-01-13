Each year, the Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association puts together a featured exhibit significant to the history of Taneytown and the surrounding area. The 2020 display, titled “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” will highlight baseball’s connections to Taneytown.
According to History.com, “In September 1845, a group of New York City men founded the New York Knickerbocker Baseball Club. One of them — volunteer firefighter and bank clerk Alexander Joy Cartwright — would codify a new set of rules that would form the basis for modern baseball, calling for a diamond-shaped infield, foul lines and the three-strike rule. He also abolished the dangerous practice of tagging runners by throwing balls at them,” thereby establishing what we now know as “America’s pastime” — baseball.
Nancy Eyler, exhibit committee chairperson, said, “Baseball has a long and varied history in Taneytown, and, hopefully, the exhibit will feature highlights from the late 1800s to present day.”
The museum is looking for pictures, game tickets and uniforms. Additionally, if you or a family member has been involved in youth, adult, high school, college, or professional baseball or softball in the Taneytown area, the museum wants to hear your stories. Contact Eyler at nancyeyler@hotmail.com or 410-756-2170 to share your story or for more information.
The museum will open in April for the 2020 season.
Bull and Oyster Roast
The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company will hold a bull and oyster roast this Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the activities building, at 49 Memorial Drive.
Tickets for this all-you-can-eat event are just $40 (per person) in advance or $45 at the door.
The menu includes steamed, fried and raw oysters, oyster stew, pit beef, fried shrimp, macaroni salad, baked beans, beer, and soda.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 410-259-3077 or 717-654-1362. Tickets can also be purchased at Tina’s Barber Shop, at 40 E. Baltimore St. (across from the fire station).
Bingo Banquet
The Union Bridge Fire Company will hold a Cash Bingo Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Tickets are $35 per person. Included in the admission is a meal and 25 games, with nine cards each. There will be over $3,000 in cash prizes.
Doors open at 4 p.m., then the dinner will be at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., but early birds go on at 6 p.m. Please note, early birds and specials are not included in the ticket price.
Fried chicken and roast beef top the menu, while mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and bread will fill your plate. For dessert, choose from a variety of cakes and cookies. Iced tea will also be served.
Call or text Melvin Smith at 443-789-3823 by Monday, Jan. 20, to reserve seats. Tickets can be paid for at the door the day of the event.
Your donation of a nonexpired dry food item will get you an entry into the nights raffle. One ticket per item donated. All food items will benefit a local food bank.
Bingo Bags by Cindi and other goodies available for purchase, and custom orders are available. A portion of the proceeds go to the fire company.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.