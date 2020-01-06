An Advent calendar is a special calendar used to count the days of Advent in anticipation of Christmas. The calendar windows are opened to reveal an image, a poem, a small gift or a sweet treat. This year, instead of taking something out of the “calendar,” members and friends of Emmanuel Baust UCC reversed the tradition by “adding in” donations of canned fruits, vegetables, cereal, peanut butter and jelly. The items collected were donated to the Taneytown Caring and Sharing Ministries food bank. The event was successful due to the generosity of members and friends of the church.