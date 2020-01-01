Adios, 2019! It’s time to close the book on the year gone by and consider New Year’s resolutions for 2020.
A lot of people have a hard time keeping resolutions; perhaps, like myself, they aspire to make ones that are difficult to keep. In reflection of my resolutions made over the years, it’s clear to me that I set myself up for failure. This year, I am choosing to eat better, healthier, rather than try to lose weight. I will choose to be kinder and pay it forward more.
Whatever resolutions you choose, or if you choose none at all, may the new year bring you new adventures, continued blessings and much good fortune. Happy New Year!
Communities donate to worthy causes for win-win
Members of the West Carroll communities came out to support those in need with two events in November and December.
The first, the annual Mayor on the Square event held Nov. 22 in New Windsor, saw Mayor Neal Roop, assisted by members of the New Windsor Lions, collect over three tons of food and more than 30 coats that were donated to The Shepherd’s Staff. Many members of the community opted to donate cash. Roop indicated more than $1,200 in cash had been donated thus far. The event benefited New Windsor Food Bank.
The second event was Taneytown Police Department’s second annual Pack the Police Car event, held Dec. 15 in the parking lots of Kennie’s Markets and Food Lion in Taneytown to benefit Taneytown Elementary Food Bank and Runnymede Elementary Food Bank. Mayor Bradley Wantz, who split his time between the two locations, said, “It was very touching to witness people who came to the store for a couple of items, then filled an entire grocery cart with donations!”
A note of thanks was posted on the Taneytown Police Department’s Facebook page. It read, “Our Pack the Police Car event was a huge success and would not have been possible without every single donation. It has been estimated that we received 5 tons of food donation during the 5-hour event.
"We would also like to thank our Community Partners. Without their support this event would not have been possible. [They include] Mayor Bradley J. Wantz, Taneytown, Maryland City Council, Councilman Joe Vigliotti, Councilwoman Judith Keffer Fuller, MainStreet Taneytown, Taneytown Dance Center, New Beginnings Christian Learning Center, Taneytown Auto Parts, Toop’s Troops, Food Lion, and Kennie’s Market.”
The Pack the Police car raised an amazing amount of food, but Wantz was not surprised. He said, “I am proud of this community. While they obviously stepped up to make this drive a success, I see them doing the same for each other throughout the year.”
Lions Club to host blood drive
The Union Bridge Lions Club will host a community blood drive Friday, Jan. 10, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Union Bridge Community Center, at 4770 Ladiesburg Road.
For more information, call John at 443-974-0228.
Oyster, chicken and pit beef feed
The Harney VFW, Monocacy Valley Memorial Post No. 6918, will host the annual all-you-can-eat oyster, fried chicken and pit beef feed from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the pavilion at 5801 Conover Roade in Taneytown.
The menu includes Chesapeake Bay oysters, homemade oyster soup, deep fried chicken, pit beef, assorted side dishes and desserts. Draft beer, soda and bottled water are included. Games of chances will be available.
Tickets, just $40, can be purchased at the post. This is a popular event, usually selling out early. Tickets must be purchased before Sunday, Jan. 5.
For more information, contact Frank Rauschenberg at 410-756-5444 or the post at 410-756-6866.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.
Seeking North Carroll columnist
Shiela Johnson has stepped down as the North Carroll columnist, and the Times is seeking candidates to fill the position. The Times will be looking for a new North Carroll columnist immediately. The columnist will be compensated per column as a freelance contributor, and will be expected to write and submit weekly columns informing residents of Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro and the surrounding area of notable events happening in their area. If you’re interested in applying, or know someone who might be a good fit, please email Brian Compere at bcompere@carrollcountytimes.com and Bob Blubaugh at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “North Carroll columnist.”