‘Troopers’ work to keep Carroll County clean, despite stubborn litterers, delay due to stay-at-home order

Besides those who participate in the cleanups, there are those who help in other ways as well. The group has been glad to receive donations of latex gloves, safety vests and trash bags, all items badly needed to get the job done. They are also looking for volunteers with trucks, said Martin, who often has to transport bags of trash to the designated pickup spot in her own car. “I can only take a few at a time,” she said. “They are smelly and leak.”