Taylorsville artist has carved bone, stone, granite memorials — even weapons for popular YouTube channel

“There’s also a sword, a much larger piece he did that was more sculpture than sword. It’s 6 foot long and weighs 150 to 200 pounds, made primarily from forged steel. Because it’s supposed to be a living creature, he applied a more organic look to it, a fantasy piece,” Stagmer said in reference to a recreation of the Soul Edge from the “Soul Caliber” games. “That transition to a living creature was perfect for him. He really sees through a project. Even the giant eyes that look like a whale seem completely real. That piece is in San Francisco, The parent company that owns the game now has it in their lobby.”