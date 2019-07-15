Westminster Stingrays Swim Team looks at reflection at 30th anniversary

“We have 5-year-olds and 18-year-olds on the same team,” she said. “The little kids look up to the big kids, and the big kids are able to get involved with helping at practice and swim lessons. I have three kids in different age groups and it’s the one sport where all my kids can be on the same team. I also love that we have a wide range of ability. We have swimmers that can barely make it the length of the pool and one swimmer who is headed to swim at a Division 1 college in the fall.”