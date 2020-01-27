Calvary Lutheran Church and the Samaritan Women Institute for Shelter Care will be hosting the Human Trafficking Community Forum on Jan. 30 to raise awareness about this critical issue.
This forum is hosted to commemorate this year’s National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and attendees will be able to have an open discussion about human trafficking, learn about the issue and learn how everyone can help fight modern-day slavery.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, human trafficking happens in every state in the United States and every county in Maryland.
This event runs from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m.; refreshments will be offered.
The forum will be hosted at the Calvary Lutheran Church, which is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
For more information, you may contact the church at 410-489-5280.
Valentine’s Day dance at Winfield fire hall
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other and friends at the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary’s Valentine’s Dance on Feb. 8.
Throughout the event, the attendees will be able to enjoy live music from The Dixie Wind Band.
People will be able to dance and win door prizes and raffles. They will also offer some appetizers, though attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks.
Lisa Martin, a coordinator of the event, said in an email interview that this dance gives the community an inexpensive way to come out and interact with other people and have fun while doing it.
Admission to this event is $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the band will be performing from 7 to 11 p.m.
Please note that in case of snow, the event will be postponed to Feb. 15.
The event will be hosted at the Winfield fire hall, which is located at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road.
For more information or to purchase tickets, you may contact the auxiliary at 410-795-1333, ext. 341.
Make a ‘Minecraft’ pillow at Eldersburg library
On Feb. 1, come to the Eldersburg branch library for an event where you can “Make Your Own Minecraft Pillow.” The attendees will be able to sew and stuff their own pillows that will be designed to look like a creeper from the “Minecraft” video game.
This program is part of Exploration Point. Please note that the attendees do not need sewing skills to be part of the program. They will be teaching some hand-stitching skills and will provide all the materials.
All attendees need to register. The program, which starts at 1 p.m., is targeted to kids ages 8 to 17.
For more information and to register today, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg branch library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.