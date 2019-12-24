On Dec. 31, kids ages 3 to 12, along with their parents or caregivers, are welcome to the New Year’s at Noon program at the Eldersburg branch library to celebrate the beginning with a new decade.
The event starts at 11 a.m., and the kids will be able to celebrate with games, snacks, and crafts. Then, they will have a countdown to noon.
For more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Mount Airy Christmas tree pickup
On Jan. 11, there will be a Christmas tree and yard waste pickup starting at 6 a.m. for all Mount Airy residents.
Please note that all Christmas trees must be completely free of lights and decorations and placed at the curb before 6 a.m.
They will also be collecting yard waste, which must be in biodegradable paper bags. They will not be accepting plastic bags and trash cans and other containers.
Here is the list of acceptable yard waste: yard trimmings, grass clippings, hedge and garden clippings, tree prunings, leaves, and brush branches cut in 3-foot lengths and no more than 3 inches in diameter tied in bundles.
Here is the list of unacceptable yard waste: root balls, dirt, sod, rocks and branches larger than 3 feet long or 3 inches in diameter or not tied in bundles.
For more information, you may visit the Town of Mount Airy’s website, https://www.mountairymd.org/.
Enter Exit Escape presents Holiday-themed ‘Adventure’
From now until Jan. 19, everyone in the community is welcome to attend the special Holiday-Themed Escape Adventure! At Enter Exit Escape.
They have transformed the Dirty Money escape room for the season with new mysteries to solve. This is an all-day special escape room event for family and friends.
For more information, you may contact Enter Exit Escape at 301-703-5258 or info@enterexitescape.com.
Enter Exit Escape is located at 1902 Back Acre Circle in Mount Airy.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.