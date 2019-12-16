On Thursday, Dec. 19, come to the Eldersburg branch library for the Coding Club program, where attendees will be able to explore the basics of coding.
The library will be hosting a series of sessions, where the attendees will be able to learn about algorithms, sequencing, problem-solving and more.
Also, the kids will learn how to use collaborative activities and drag-and-drop coding.
This program is part of the Exploration Point series at the library, and it is targeted to kids ages 8 to 12.
This session starts at 1:30 p.m., and it is 75 minutes long.
To register today and to learn when the other sessions are going to be hosted, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg branch library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Christmas with the Community in Mount Airy
Taylorsville United Methodist Church will be hosting a series of events to celebrate Christmas starting on Dec. 21 with its Blue Christmas Service.
The Blue Christmas Service will be hosted for those who are struggling and not so merry during this time of year. This service will run from 2 to 3 p.m.
Then on Dec. 24, starting at 5 p.m., they will be hosting a Christmas Eve service, which is a family service with glow sticks and candles.
Later that day, they will be hosting a traditional Christmas Eve service, with carols and candles, starting at 7 p.m.
All of these services are free.
For more information, you may contact the church at 410-875-4101 or email them at taylorsvilleumc@comcast.net. You may also visit their website, http://www.taylorsvilleumc.org.
Taylorsville United Methodist Church is located at 4356 Ridge Road in Mount Airy.
‘A Dickens Tale’ at Eldersburg library
On Dec. 21, come to the Eldersburg library with family and friends to enjoy the presentation of “A Dickens Tale” presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre, starting at 11 a.m.
Discover the true meaning of the season with the characters: old Scrooge, bumbling Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, old Jacob Marley, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, that will presented throughout the play.
The event is targeted to people from age 5 to adults.
For more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg branch library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.