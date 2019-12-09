On Dec. 15, Santa is coming to the Big Country Breakfast Buffet at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company.
The attendees will be able to enjoy scrambled eggs, smoked sausage and bacon. They will also offer French toast, pancakes, biscuits, home fries, sausage and chipped beef gravies, baked apples, and waffles. Drinks will include coffee, orange juice, milk, tea and hot chocolate.
Admission to this event is $10 for adults or $8 for children ages 6 to 12, and children 5 and younger enter for free.
Please note that all of the proceeds will be used to benefit the fire company.
The event runs from 7:30 to 11 a.m., and it will be hosted at the fire company’s Reception Hall, which is located at 1008 Twin Arch Road in Mount Airy.
For more information, you may contact Mary Alexander at 301-829-0100.
Mount Airy church hosting Christmas Eve candlelight services
The community is invited to Calvary Lutheran Church for its Calvary Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Services on Dec. 24, starting at 3 p.m.
The church will be hosting a program of events throughout the day, and it will start with the Service of Holy Communion with Harp and Candles at 3 p.m., to be led by Kris Snyder, who will be playing Christmas carols on the Celtic harp.
Then, at 5 p.m., the church will be hosting the Traditional Family Service with Communion and Candles, where the attendees will enjoy harp music at the beginning of the service. This particular service will be geared toward families and children.
At 7 p.m., everyone is welcome to the Contemporary Family Service with Communion and Candles, where The Praise Encounter Team will be leading in praise songs to celebrate Christ’s birth.
Lastly, at 11 p.m., they will celebrate a Traditional Christmas Eve Service with Communion and Candles, and the service will end with the lighted candles and everyone singing “Silent Night.”
For more information about this and other events hosted by the church, you may contact them at 410-489-5280.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
Eldersburg library presents Yoga Nidra program
Everyone is welcome to the Yoga Nidra program hosted by the Eldersburg branch library on Dec. 12, when attendees will learn about Yoga Nidra and how to use this technique to relax.
Yoga Nidra is the state of dynamic sleep and it is a powerful technique where the person relaxes consciously, inducing complete physical, mental and emotional relaxation.
Throughout the event, the host will go through a five-stage process that begins with a body scan to engage one’s physicality, which incorporates meditation on the breath, the balancing of emotional states, visualization and self-healing.
All attendees must bring their mats, and to be more comfortable, they are welcome to bring a blanket, a pillow and an eye mask.
For those attendees who are not comfortable on the floor, this technique can also be done in a chair.
This program is targeted to people 13 years old to adults, and the event starts at 7 p.m.
All attendees need to register by contacting the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.