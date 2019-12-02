On Dec. 8, the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting their traditional Sunday Socials Dance that they have now been hosting for 39 years.
The dances started in Westminster as an event for single people, and it was named “Singles Dance.” These dances were held twice a month in various locations in Carroll County.
Now they host the dances only at the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department and they named it “Sunday Socials Dance.” It is now open to everyone, not just singles.
The Winfield Ladies Auxiliary invites everyone in the community to attend because it is a great way to meet new people and get out on a Sunday evening.
Throughout the event, the attendees will be able to enjoy a live DJ and a hardwood dance floor. Also, they will be offering refreshments and the attendees will have a chance to win raffles.
The dance runs from 6:30 until 10 p.m. Admission to this event is $10.
All of the attendees have to be 21 years or older to enter.
Please note that the event takes place every second Sunday of each month at the fire hall, except for the months of May and July.
For more information, you may contact the auxiliary at 410-596-5997.
The Winfield fire company’s Social Hall is located at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road.
Festival of Lessons and Carols Concert
Celebrate Christmas with family and friends at the Saint Joseph Catholic Community’s annual Festival of Lessons and Carols Concert on Dec. 13.
Saint Joseph Catholic Community will be celebrating five years of hosting this event, and this year the concert will be led by Lyle Peters, the pastoral associate for liturgy and music at the church.
Also, the program will include the sacred music of the Jacques-Pierre Malan’s Baltimore String Quartet.
The attendees will be able to enjoy the musical talent of the members of the Saint Joseph Catholic Community Music Ministry, including the Adult Choir, the Children’s Choir, the Hand Bell Choir, the Schola Cantorum, vibrant Contemporary Ensembles, and vocal and instrumental soloists. In addition, the program will include congregational caroling.
Admission to this event is free. The attendees are encouraged to give an offering that will be used to benefit the SJCC Ministries.
The event starts at 7 p.m. For more information, you may contact the communications coordinator, William Lantry, at publicrelations@saintjoseph.cc or 443-920-9191.
Saint Joseph Catholic Community is located at 915 Liberty Road in Eldersburg.
German Language Christmas Service
On Dec. 14, join the Calvary Lutheran Church at its German Language Christmas Service, where the attendees will be able to sing their favorite German carols and listen to the church’s brass choir.
After the service, the attendees will be able to enjoy a coffee hour with German goodies.
The attendees are encouraged to give an offering to benefit the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s World Hunger Relief.
The event starts at 3 p.m. For more information, you may contact the church at 410-489-5280.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.