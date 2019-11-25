Saint Joseph Catholic Community will be celebrating its annual Breakfast with Saint Nick on Dec. 7, and everyone in the community is invited.
This year, they will be celebrating the eighth year of the breakfast, and attendees will be able to enjoy a full pancake and sausage breakfast.
During the event, the children will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken with Saint Nick and enjoy Christmas stories, caroling, games, and crafts.
The church encourages everyone in the community to attend and bring their children because they believe this is a time for children of all ages to learn about the joys of Advent and of the birth of Christ.
You may purchase your tickets today by visiting the church’s website, saintjoseph.cc, or at their parish office at 915 Liberty Road in Eldersburg.
Admission to this event is $7 for adults, $5 for children from ages 3 to 12 or free for kids younger than 3 when you purchase your tickets in advance. Tickets at the door are $9 for adults, $7 for children from ages 3 to 12 and free kids for kids younger than 3.
For more information, you may contact Cathy Nusbaum at 443-920-9103.
Holiday STEAM Crafts: Cookie Cutters and Cards
On Dec. 7, bring your kids to the Eldersburg branch library for its Holiday STEAM Crafts: Cookie Cutters and Cards program, where the kids will learn how to use Cookie Caster to design and 3D-print their own custom cookie cutters and also use the library’s green screen.
This program is targeted to kids from ages 8 to 17. After making their cookie cutters, the participants will also be able to take photos on the library’s green screen, and they will be able to pick the holiday movie or scene they would like to appear in.
The pictures are going to be printed, so they can be used to make holiday cards.
Please note that the participants will be able to pick up their cookie cutters within a week after the program.
The program starts at 2 p.m. All of the attendees need to register. For more information or to register, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg branch library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Fire station open house with Santa
On Dec. 1, come with family and friends to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company’s Open House to visit with Santa and learn about fire safety during the holidays and throughout the year.
Throughout the event, the participants will be able to enjoy light refreshments and the fire station’s train garden.
Also, Santa will be arriving at the station on the fire engine and the kids will be able to take pictures with him.
The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, you may contact Sue Hubble at 301-829-0100.
The fire department is located at 702 N. Main St.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.