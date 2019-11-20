On Friday, the Carroll County community is invited to participate in this year’s SCORE Challenge and witness how students from different middle schools in the county compete by researching the answers to questions using databases in a limited amount of time.
SCORE is an acronym for Student Collaboration of Research Exploration, and it was created by Kathleen Brunnett and Laurie Owings, who are two Carroll County Public Schools media specialists in the North Carroll region.
Both Brunnett and Owings recognized a need for middle-schoolers to develop strong research skills, and they believe that search competency is a critical skill that helps students to excel, both in and out of school.
The SCORE Challenge is a great way to help students gain the confidence and skills needed to become tech-savvy researchers in a digital world.
This year, the competition will be hosted, in partnership between the Carroll County Public Library and Carroll County Public Schools, at West Middle School in Westminster.
This year 100 to 150 students are anticipated to participate in the challenge. Seven middle schools will be participating: East, Mount Airy, North Carroll, Northwest, Oklahoma Road, Shiloh and West middle schools.
Throughout the competition, the students are required to research the answers to questions using databases in a limited amount of time, and they will answer three rounds of questions (with five questions per round) with progressively less time per round to find answers.
The competition starts at 6 p.m. West Middle School is located at 60 Monroe St. in Westminster.
For more information, you may visit the Carroll County Public Library’s website: https://library.carr.org/programs/SCORE.asp.
Eldersburg library’s Family Ugly Sweater DIY
On Dec. 3, the Eldersburg library branch will be hosting the Family Ugly Sweater DIY program.
The event is targeted to kids age 11 to adults, and throughout the program attendees will be able to bring their own sweater or sweatshirt and decorate them.
The library will supply the blitz and the bling for the creations. All of the attendees need to register and the program starts at 7 p.m.
For more information and to register today, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Fire company train garden
Visit the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company every weekend in December to enjoy their annual Fire Company Train Garden.
The Train Garden will be open to the public every weekend in December from noon until 5 p.m.
Parking and entry is in the lower level of the fire station, at 702 N. Main St.
For more information, you may contact Mary Alexander at 301-829-0100.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.