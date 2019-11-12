On Nov. 23, everyone in the community is invited to join the Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy for its Fall Pancake Breakfast and fundraising event.
The attendees will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast that will include pancakes of many flavors, such as regular, chocolate chip and blueberry. They will also offer eggs (cooked to order), Wagner Meats sausages and beverages.
Also, the kids will be able to enjoy the visit of Santa Claus and they will be able to take pictures with him.
Admission to this event is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children ages 5 and younger enter for free. The proceeds will benefit local community projects.
In addition, the attendees are encouraged to bring a canned or boxed food item to donate to the Mount Airy Net Food Pantry.
The event starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. and it will be hosted at the Good Shepherd Hall (top level) of Calvary United Methodist Church, at 403 S. Main St. in Mount Airy.
For more information, you may contact Angie Moore at 240-394-2546 or angiebmoore@comcast.net.
Clara, The Nutcracker Princess
Druid Theater Arts is coming to the Eldersburg branch library on Nov. 23 to bring to you “Clara, The Nutcracker Princess” starting at 1 p.m., where the attendees will be able to enjoy a new version of “The Nutcracker” ballet by the award-winning choreographer Aly Cardinalli.
Throughout the presentation, the attendees will learn about the story of Princess Clara, who is transformed into the size of a toy and then, she finds that her gift, a nutcracker doll, tried to kidnap her to become a prisoner of the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Then, her pet rat, Queen, fights off the nutcracker and later, Princess Clara and Queen head for the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy to free the slaves who were kidnapped from around the world.
This presentation is for audience 3 years old and older. For more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Craft and Vendor Show
On Nov. 23, Gold Star Post 191 will be hosting its Craft and Vendor Show with 25 local crafters and vendors with a variety of items to start the holiday shopping for family and friends.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., and they will have food available from the snack bar.
The show will be hosted at the American Legion Gold Star Post 191, which is located at 801 Prospect Road in Mount Airy.
For more information, you may contact Brett from the American Legion at 301-514-3953.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.