On Nov. 22, kids and adults throughout the community are invited to Calvary Lutheran Church for its annual Christmas Market, where visitors will be able to shop from local vendors and also enjoy a delicious crab cake dinner they will be serving.
Attendees will be able to purchase baked goods, cheese balls, jams and jellies, gifts, and crafts from local vendors. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a white elephant gift exchange and a silent auction with unique items.
In addition, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they will be serving lunch and then, from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., they will be serving their famous crab cake dinner. Also, from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., the kids will be able to enjoy the visit of St. Nick.
The market starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, you may contact the church at 410-489-5280. Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
Taylorsville UMC hosting Christmas Bazaar
Taylorsville United Methodist Church will be celebrating its annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a delicious lunch, gifts baskets and more.
Throughout the event, attendees will be able to enjoy live music while watching woodworking demonstrations and purchasing from the crafts and bake tables. In addition, there will be a Santa’s Re-Gifting Area.
The lunch will start at 10:30 a.m. and will include fried oysters, ham, chicken strips, soup, hot dogs and sandwiches. Also, there will be homemade pies and cakes available.
For more information, you may contact the church at 410-875-4101. Taylorsville United Methodist Church is located at 4356 Ridge Road in Mount Airy.
Big Country Breakfast Buffet
Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting its traditional Big Country Breakfast Buffet on Nov. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The attendees will be able to enjoy scrambled eggs, smoked sausage, bacon, French toast, pancakes, biscuits, home fries, sausage and chipped beef gravies.
They will also be offering baked apples and waffles, and for drinks, coffee, orange juice, milk, tea and hot chocolate.
Admission to this event is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 6 to 12, and children 5 and younger enter for free.
All of the proceeds will be used to benefit the fire company.
The event will be hosted at the fire company’s Reception Hall, which is located at 1008 Twin Arch Road. For more information, you may contact Mary Alexander at 301-829-0100.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.