South Carroll: Bestselling author Lisa Jewell to speak at Eldersburg library

On Nov. 9, come to the Eldersburg branch library and meet the bestselling author of 18 novels, Lisa Jewell, who will be leading a presentation on her books and career.
Jewell is a New York Times bestseller for her book, “Then She Was Gone,” as well as “I Found You,” “The Girls in the Garden” and “The House We Grew Up In.”
Her novels have sold more than two million copies in total across the English-speaking world, and her work has also been translated into 16 languages so far.
Her most recent book is “The Family Upstairs,” which tells the story of a family’s most tightly kept secrets that threaten to come to light.
Jewell lives in London with her husband and their two daughters.
At the end of the presentation, the library will be hosting a book signing, and the books will be available for purchase from A Likely Story Bookstore. The library will not be allowing outside books for this part of the event.
The program, which is sponsored by Carroll County Public Library and A Likely Story Bookstore, is targeted to people 17 years and older. The event starts at 3 p.m.
For more information, please contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg branch library is at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Winfield Ladies Auxiliary’s Sunday Socials
Come to the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department’s Social Dance Hall on Nov. 10 for the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary’s Sunday Socials as a way to enjoy the evening with family and friends and to have the chance to win prizes.
Everyone is welcome to come to the fire department from 6:30 to 10 p.m., and attendees will be able to enjoy a live DJ and dance on the hardwood at the hall.
They will be serving soda, water and snacks, and there will be raffles throughout the night.
Attendees must be 21 years or older to enter, and admission is $10 per person.
Please note that this event is hosted on the second Sunday of each month (except May and July) at the fire hall.
For more information, you may contact the fire department at 410-596-5997.
The Winfield fire department’s Social Dance Hall is located at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road.
Turkey and Fried Oyster Dinner
The Howard Chapel-Ridgeville United Methodist Church in Mount Airy will be hosting its annual Turkey and Fried Oyster Dinner on Nov. 9.
The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m., and the dinner will be served family style. Also, there will be a bake table available.
Admission is $20 for adults and carryouts or $8 for children (ages 6-12).
Please note that the church is handicapped accessible.
For more information, you may contact the church at 301-829-2391.
Howard Chapel-Ridgeville United Methodist Church is located at 1970 Long Corner Road in Mount Airy.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.