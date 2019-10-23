On Nov. 9, Ebenezer United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Holly Mart Christmas Bazaar at the Winfield fire hall, where attendees will have the opportunity to purchase holiday decorations, crafts, gifts and more.
According to Ellie Baublitz, communications chair, this is the third year they’ve hosted this event for the community at the Winfield fire hall because of ongoing renovations at the church.
“The new site has worked out well, as we have more parking and a larger kitchen to work in. Last year, about 400 people attended Holly Mart, our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said.
Throughout the event, Baublitz said, they will have handmade church crafts and birdfeeders. Also, they will be offering four flavors of cheeseballs, baked goods, chocolates, sweet treats, and jar recipes throughout the event.
In addition, Baublitz said, they will have a silent auction and valuable door prize basket.
At the event, Baublitz added that there will be vendors and home-based businesses that will be there selling a variety of holiday and home decor items, wreaths, wood accessories, and hand-sewn and knitted items. They will also have jewelry, needlework, clothing and more.
Baublitz also emphasized that Ebenezer UMC’s CAMP HOPE ministry and the local Boy Scout Troop will have a table with different items.
She said that while shopping, attendees will be able to enjoy their delicious lunch menu that will include: homemade soups (chicken noodle, vegetable beef, bean, potato, Maryland crab, cream of crab, and a combo of Maryland crab and cream of crab);,beef barbecue, chicken salad sandwiches, and hot dogs.
Attendees will be able to purchase whole pies including: apple, cherry, coconut cream, pumpkin, and lemon and chocolate meringue — plus apple dumplings.
They will also have nachos and cheese, fresh veggie cups with dip, and hot and cold drinks.
Baublitz added that all of these items will be cooked by members of the church and that the lunch menu will include gluten-free choices and the attendees will be able to do carryouts.
“Please visit and shop and eat,” Holly Mart chair Janet Davis said. “Help us to make this a fun and enjoyable event. Enjoy the food and fellowship of the day.”
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., and it will be hosted at the Winfield fire hall at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road in Sykesville.
For more information about this and other events hosted by the church, you may contact them at 410-795-6136 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, or you may also email them at eumcwinfield@gmail.com or visit their website, www.ebenezerumchurch.org.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is located at 4901 Woodbine Road in Sykesville.
Annual Visitation at Holy Trinity Cemetery
The community is welcome to Holy Trinity Cemetery on Oct. 27 for the Annual Visitation, brought to you by the Friends of Old Trinity group and the Gatehouse Museum in Sykesville.
Throughout the event, they will have their traditional “Visitor from the Past,” a caretaker’s report and some historical notes, and St. Barnabas’s Stone Church Pickers will provide the music.
The event starts at 3 p.m., and there will be light refreshments.
Children are welcome to dress in Halloween costumes.
This event is free, though attendees are welcome to leave a donation to help maintain the Holy Trinity Cemetery, which is a historic, pre-Revolutionary War site in Eldersburg.
Please note that parking will be available behind 1137 Liberty Road, which is a short walk to the cemetery. Holy Trinity Cemetery is located at 1137 Liberty Road.
For more information, you may contact Ann Horvath at her email, aphancestors1@gmail.com.
Library hosting presentation on NASA Mars program
On Oct. 23, the community is invited to the Mount Airy branch library to enjoy a special live streaming series with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center staff to learn about NASA’s journey from the moon to Mars.
The attendees will have the opportunity to learn, ask questions and participate in a fun activity.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and it is targeted to middle school students, but everyone is welcome.
For more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Mount Airy branch library is located at 705 Ridge Ave.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.