The Winfield Ladies Auxiliary celebrates their first year of the Fall Harvest Festival on Oct. 26 with activities for kids and adults.
Throughout the event, they will have free activities for children from preschool through elementary school. They will also have a costume parade, carnival games, pumpkin decorating, hayrides and a moonbounce.
In addition, they will have demonstrations for making scarecrows and carving pumpkins.
They will be offering face painting and balloon animals for the kids. There will be photo opportunities, fire trucks, canned food drive, prizes and more.
For more information about the scheduled activities, you may visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WinfieldLadiesAuxiliary. Also, if you visit their Facebook page, please click “Going” to this event and check into the admissions table on the day of the event for an extra entry into the prize drawing.
The Fall Fest starts at noon and ends at 4 p.m.
For questions and additional information, please contact 410-795-1333 ext. 341 or you can send a private message via Facebook.
The Winfield fire company is located at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road.
Historical society seeks Hall of Fame nominations
Community members and organizations are invited to nominate a person or persons to be selected for the Mount Airy Historical Society’s 2020 Hall of Fame.
This year’s deadline for nominations is Nov. 15, and throughout the selection process, the committee will be looking at the nominees’ work, service, volunteerism, word or deed, over an extended period of time that made the community a better place for everyone.
The historical society will be considering candidates from the following fields: business, community-civic service, education, historical, humanitarian, political, religious, sports-recreational, or a general category.
The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honor truly deserving people, living or deceased, of Mount Airy and the immediate surrounding areas.
In addition, they will be honoring those who were born in Mount Airy and went on to bring honor and glory to the community by their efforts, deeds, or life’s work outside of the area.
“By honoring these individuals, it is believed that their stories will inspire others to greater achievement and make everyone aware of the fabric that is woven into our home,” said Bonnie McElroy, a member of the Mount Airy Historical Society.
You may submit nominations by filling out the nomination form. You may find it at the Mount Airy Town Hall or at the Mount Airy Museum or you may visit their website and download the form’s PDF, at http://www.mountairymd.org/DocumentCenter/View/234.
People are also welcome to email the historical society to receive the form via email, mountairyhistoricalsociety@earthlink.net.
Please note that any person or group is eligible to submit nominations to the committee using the form.
Please send all nomination forms to HALL OF FAME COMMITTEE, P.O. Box 244, Mount Airy, MD 21771 by Nov. 15.
When the nominees are selected, there will be an induction ceremony that is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at American Legion Gold Star Post 191 on Prospect Road.
If you are interested in learning about the historical society and the past selections for the Hall of Fame, you may visit the museum, which is located at 1 N. Main St.
The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., and the visits may also be scheduled by appointment.
For more information about the Hall of Fame and the nominations or any other events hosted by the historical society, you may contact McElroy at her email, mrsmacwc@yahoo.com.
Pit Beef and Ham Dinner
The Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church will be hosting its yearly Pit Beef and Ham Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Starting at 3 p.m., the attendees will be able to enjoy pit beef, pit ham, green beans, parsley potatoes, apple sauce and beverages.
The dinner ends at 7 p.m., and the cost is $11 for dinner and $6 for a sandwich. There will also be a Bake Table, and carryout will be available.
All of the proceeds will go toward helping with church expenses and community projects.
For more information, you may contact the church at 410-970-2485.
The Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 6750 Woodbine Road, at the intersection of Woodbine and Hoods Mill roads.
