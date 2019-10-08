On Oct. 26 and 27, the Saint Joseph Catholic Community (SJCC) will be celebrating Clergy Appreciation Day, when in each of the masses the attendees will be able to give thanks to the clergy at the church.
This is an opportunity for the church and the attendees to celebrate the vocation of the clergy as well as their own vocation as baptized Christians. They will be celebrating each person’s journey with Christ.
The attendees will have the opportunity to give thanks to the clergy: Father Neville O’ Donohue, S.M., Pastor, Father John Worgul, and Pastoral Associate for Evangelization and Adult Faith Formation and deacons: Michael Dvorak, Vito Piazza, and Karl Bayhi.
Throughout the masses, a member of the Parish Pastoral Council will lead the church in prayer over the presiding priest and deacon.
In addition, on Oct. 27 after the 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. masses, the attendees are invited to a reception at the Formation and Fellowship Center, where they will be offering refreshments and everyone is welcome to approach the priests and deacons and express their thanks.
Clergy Appreciation Day is sponsored by the SJCC Vocation Committee.
For more information about this event, contact the church at 410-795-5728 or by email at publicrelations@saintjoseph.cc.
To learn more about Saint Joseph Catholic Community and its mission, visit www.saintjospeh.cc.
‘Ask a Master Gardener’ at Eldersburg branch
This Saturday, Oct. 12, starting at 10 a.m., an expert from the Master Gardener program at the University of Maryland Extension will come to the Eldersburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library to help those in attendance with their garden at the “Ask a Master Gardener” program.
The event is open to everyone in the community and the attendees will be able to ask questions to the expert and even bring plant samples or photos for identification or diagnosis.
In addition, the attendees will be able to get advice on veggies, landscape plants, insects, lawns, and more. Those interested will be able to pick up publications from the University or borrow library books.
For more information about this and other events at the library, please contact them at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg branch is at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, Sykesville.
Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company to hold open house
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting their Open House on Oct. 11, with activities for people of all ages.
The attendees will be able to learn about fire and life safety and experience different demonstrations, including apparatus displays.
In addition, those who come out will be able to enjoy the door prizes, station tours, goody bags for the kids, and refreshments.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Janet Woodfield at jwoodfield@mavfc.org.
The fire department is located at 702 N. Main Street, Mount Airy.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.