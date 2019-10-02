This Halloween season, everyone is welcome to join this year’s Sykesville Ghost Tours, brought to you by Dan Eckert in conjunction with Patapsco Distilling Company, until Nov. 1.
This year’s tours started on Sept. 27, and throughout the whole season they will be featuring the most haunted spots and stories in historic Sykesville.
Eckert, a local from Sykesville, will be leading the tours. He is a mystery performer, mind reader and paranormal investigator.
According to Eckert, he has been hosting the tours for two years and this idea came up at a Downtown Sykesville Connection meeting. He was then able to put it all together because of his expertise.
He explained that throughout the years, he has been working with local businesses such as the Patapsco Distilling Company, Cowboys & Angels, and Baldwin’s Station to provide a highly developed and interactive ghost tour experience.
Eckert said that this year, they will be featuring a small oddities exhibit with paranormal paraphernalia from Sykesville and the surrounding region.
In addition, he said, they will be showcasing some artifacts, including taxidermies of fish used in esoteric rituals and even pieces of the Sykesville River Monster Hoax, including the Sykesville Monster’s footprint.
To those interested in ghost haunting, Eckert stated that this year, they will have a two-hour ghost haunting tour where the attendees will be able to investigate some haunted locations in Sykesville.
The attendees on this tour will receive ghost hunting equipment with their ticket, as well as a lecture on how to conduct a paranormal investigation and guided time exploring the oldest building in Sykesville.
According to Eckert, every Friday he and his wife, Kat Eckert, will be conducting an authentic 1920s seance at the oldest building in Sykesville.
“We replicate the methods of the Victorian and Edwardian medium, to show just how a seance might have looked at the height of America’s obsession with the paranormal and spiritualism,” Eckert said.
Please note that this activity is limited to 13 guests and each seance — in which a group attempts to communicate with the dead — runs 1.5 hours.
Eckert invites everyone to attend the tours because Sykesville is a wonderful small town full of history.
“I think one would have a difficult time finding an environment with more hauntings, cryptid sightings and paranormal encounters than Sykesville,” Eckert said. “We not only cover the history of the town on the tour, our tour covers the current theories behind the paranormal, shares only the most compelling cases, and some tours even provide guests with instruction on paranormal investigations and how to discern trickery from unexplainable phenomenon.”
Please note that each of the tours are open to 35 guests and each one is a 1-hour walking experience, complete with stops at the locations of Sykesville’s numerous haunts, including Bigfoot sightings and ghostly encounters. The tours begin at 7 p.m.
“Sykesville has such an incredible haunted history,” Eckert said. “The tours are really a way to share these amazing stories with others.”
To learn more about the Patapsco Distilling Company, you may visit their website, https://www.patapscodistilling.com/, or contact them at 443-398-8306.
To purchase your tickets, please visit the ghost tours’ Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/CoolestGhostTours.
For more information, you may contact Eckert at 610-517-3722 or daniel@daneckertmentalist.com. To learn more, you may also visit his website, daneckertmentalist.com.
Fundraising for Mount Airy Historical Society
The Mount Airy Historical Society will be hosting a fundraising event at the New York J&P Pizza in Mount Airy on Oct. 7.
Throughout the day, diners must state that they are participating on behalf of the historical society so that the proceeds for those meals, both dine-in and carryout, can be donated.
Mary Hushour, one of the coordinators of this event, said in an email interview that she encourages the community to participate.
“By supporting this fundraiser you are helping the historical society maintain and increase the number of displays and quality of the displays in the museum,” Hushour said.
New York J&P Pizza is located at 409 E. Ridgeville Blvd.
For more information about this and other events hosted by the Mount Airy Historical Society, you may contact Bonnie McElroy at 301-829-2686.
First Friday at Mount Airy fire company
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary invites the community to the First Friday’s Community Buffet Dinner on Oct. 4.
The menu will feature turkey, ham, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sauerkraut, green beans, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and baked apples.
They will also offer rolls and butter, iced tea and coffee. They will have desserts available for purchase and a carryout option for $1 extra.
Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids 6 to 12, and free for kids younger than 5.
The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
The event will be hosted at the reception hall located at 1008 Twin Arch Road.
For more information, please contact the chairman, Ben Gue, at 301-829-2112 or rickyericky@aol.com.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.