South Carroll: Elvis Presley tribute performer from Carroll to perform at Sykesville fire company

The Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department presents the Elvis Tribute Concert performed by Steven Benden and the Spin Outs on Nov. 16, but you may purchase your tickets at a discounted price until Sept. 30.
Wendy Olenik, one of the coordinators of this event, said in an email interview that this is going to be a fun event for Elvis fans and she is very proud to host this presentation because the performer is originally from Carroll County.
Benden is a multi-instrumentalist, an independent songwriter and a recording artist. Olenik said Benden graduated from Liberty High School and his parents, Harold and Bunny Benden, reside in Eldersburg.
Steven Benden in his performances has the ability to cover all three decades of Elvis Presley’s career — the ’50’s, ’60s and ’70s, including the movies.
Benden has been an Elvis fan since he was 5 years old after seeing his dad play Elvis songs on the guitar, watching Elvis movies with his mom, and playing their Elvis 45s.
After learning the songs and the moves, he started to compete and perform in many different festivals. Since then, Benden has won several songwriting awards and released several CDs.
Recently, he won the 2018 Alternative Rock Artist of the Year from Akademia Music, among other awards throughout his music career.
In addition, Benden is currently the director of strategy and performance for the Maryland Department of Human Services and a veteran with multiple deployments. He recently retired as a colonel from the Air Force, after serving 32 years.
Olenik asked that all of the guests come dressed in ’50s, ’60s or ’70s attire.
She said there will be food and beverages available for purchase, and they will have vendors set up, a silent auction and games of chance during the intermission.
Admission is $30 per person or $26 before Sept. 30. All of the tickets have to be purchased in advance by visiting their EventBrite page by searching for “Elvis Tribute Concert by Legacy Hall.”
In addition, Olenik invites the community to the fire department’s first Crab Feast Fundraiser on Sept. 28.
They will have a buffet with their delicious crabs with beverages available. They will have a DJ playing party music and a cash bar, and they will be playing games of chance throughout the night.
The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.
Admission to this event is $40 per person or $15 for kids 11 and younger, and you may purchase your tickets by visiting their EventBrite page, sykesvillecrabfeast.eventbrite.com.
For more information about these events, you may contact the fire department at 443-609-4917 or legacyhall@sykesvillefire.org.
All of the proceeds from these events will go towards purchasing equipment, upkeep and training.
The events will be hosted at the Legacy Hall at the fire department, which is located at 6680 Sykesville Road.
Calvary Lutheran Church Fall Festival
On Sept. 28, come to Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoy with family and friends the Fall Festival and Yard Sales with fall decorations, flowers, pumpkins, apples, fresh apple cider and more.
During the event, they have a bake table and a country kitchen with breakfast and lunch menu.
In addition, the attendees will be able to purchase apple dumplings, pies, cakes, cookies, homemade jellies, jams, apple butter and their Holy Smoke Salsa.
Throughout the event, they will have kids games, scarecrow making and pumpkin painting.
The Fall Fest starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. For more information or to reserve a table, you may contact the church at 410-489-5280.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
Eldersburg library holding program for ‘Little Ones’
On Oct. 4, the Eldersburg branch library will be hosting a program for kids from birth to 3-year-olds and their parents or caregivers to help the little ones develop early literacy skills through talking, reading, writing, singing, and playing simple activities.
Throughout the program, they will be using interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, and also, activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
This program is part of A Learning Advantage Partnership programs, which is sponsored in part with a Striving Readers Grant.
The event starts at 10 a.m. You may register your child today by contacting the library at 410.386.4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W Hemlock Drive.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.