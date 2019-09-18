South Carroll: Mystery dinners at Baldwin’s Station in Sykesville tasking attendees to find ‘Whodunnit’

Whodunnit for Hire will be presenting 19 Crimes, the murder mystery party based on the wine of the same name on Sept. 27, Oct. 25, and Nov. 22 at the Baldwin’s Station in Sykesville.
Wendy Olenik, the owner of Whodunnit for Hire, said in an email that Whodunnit will use the theme of the historical "19 crimes.” A rule that was used in England in the mid-1700s that would send people convicted of one of a list of 19 crimes to the penal colony in Australia.
Olenik wrote a story based on this time in England but based around a madeup story of a time where the Town of Sykesville purchased an island, where they updated and reinstated the “19 crimes.”
She added that on the island, they will host a farewell dinner for Sykesville’s local convicts and during the party, one of the convicts will wind up dead and then, the attendees will be asked to help out the security guard and solve “whodunnit” as they wait for the police to arrive.
“The mystery is a comedy and at no time are guests frightened or confused. As the storyline is based on the wine ‘19 Crimes,’ there are glasses of wine and three specialty cocktails available for purchase. The specialty drinks are the Thief, the Criminal, and the Convict,” Olenik said.
She explained that the Thief drink will have 19 Crimes Red Sangria, lemonade, lemon juice, orange juice, sprite, fresh oranges, and lemons. The Criminal drink will have 19 Crimes Hard Chard Sangria, Angry Orchard Hard Apple Cider, apple juice, sprite, and fresh apples. Then, the Convict drink will have 19 Crimes Uprising & Brandy Sangria, brandy, sprite, and fresh berries.
Olenik also said the event will begin with the guests having their photo taken as convicts and those pictures will be available for free through a link that will be given to them. Then, they will be serving salads and after that, the mystery will begin.
Then, she added that during the dessert, the guests are going to be asked to write down who they think “dunnit,” and they will have a prize for the most insightful response and everyone who guesses correctly goes home with a “Super Sleuth Award.”
Olenik added that this is an event everyone should attend because people will have the opportunity to relax and mingle, and also, they will be able to interact with each other while drinking, eating, and enjoying the show.
In past years, she said, people go to the Whodunnit event to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, and even to have a ladies’ night out.
“It is perfect for team building or family bonding,” Olenik said. “...It is all about the quirky characters, searching for clues and using your powers of investigation to solve whodunnit. It is a fun challenge meant to get you to laugh and think all at the same time.”
Admission to this event is $75 per person. This price includes a three-course dinner with entree options: the Jailbird (chicken), the Behind Bars (beef), or the Unforgivable (fish).
Olenik also emphasized that Bryan Sullivan, the executive chef at Baldwin’s Station, has created a special menu that uses some of the wine in the recipes.
To purchase your tickets in advance and to learn more, you may visit the Whodunnit EventBrite at sykesvillemysterydinner.eventbrite.com.
You may also contact Olenik for more information at 410-549-2722 or murdermysterycompany@gmail.com.
Baldwin’s Station is located at 7618 Main St. in Sykesville.
Thirty-One Bag Bingo
On Sept. 21, everyone is invited to the Thirty-One Bag Bingo event hosted by the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary with tickets that include up to 20 regular games and extra games, and they will have raffles and more.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the attendees will have the opportunity to purchase light refreshments. At 6:45 p.m., the auxiliary will be hosting an Early Bird Special.
The tickets include 20 regular games of bingo, and they will have all varieties of Thirty-One gifts, extra games, and raffles for sale.
Admission to this event is $18 in advance or $20 at the door.
For tickets or for more information, you may contact the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary at 410-795-1333 ext. 341.
The event will be hosted at the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road.
Barbecue chicken dinner
On Sept. 22, everyone is invited to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company parking lot to purchase their BBQ Chicken Dinner.
The volunteers will have a drive-through service where the attendees will not need to get out of their cars to purchase their dinner.
The dinner includes a half barbecue chicken, a roll and two sides. The sides available are macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw and apple sauce.
You may purchase your dinner starting at noon until they run out or until 5 p.m., so it is very important to arrive early.
The cost of the dinner is $12 and the proceeds will be used to benefit the fire company.
For more information, you may contact Charles Hamilton at 301-829-0100.
The fire company is located at 702 North Main St. in Mount Airy.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.