South Carroll: Integrace Fairhaven hosting Treasure Shop; bestselling romance authors coming to town

On Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Treasure Shop, which is the thrift shop at Integrace Fairhaven retirement community in Sykesville, invites the community to come over to check out their fine old personal collection of stamps and a limited selection of antiques they will be selling.
The event will be for only one day, and this collection includes several books full of first-day covers, mint, presidential, and United Nations stamps commemorative sets, bags of loose foreign and domestic stamps, and a few coins.
The manager and chairperson of the shop, Ellen Constantine, said in an email interview that the stamp collection was given to her by a resident of Fairhaven who inherited them from his grandmother.
“He had no interest in collecting and hoped that they could be sold to benefit the retirement community,” Constantine said.
According to Constantine, for over 20 years the Fairhaven Residents Association has been holding an annual June Treasure Sale to raise funds for their programs and events, and to help residents in need.
Then in 2011, after seeing that they had many items that were left over after the June Treasure Sale, Constantine decided to open a year-round retail location, which is now The Treasure Shop.
At the beginning, she said, they sold furniture; however, they did not have enough space to keep them, and since 2017, they have a new space to keep them — a place that is managed by Constantine’s co-chair, Ellen Wiser.
Constantine said the The Fairhaven Residents Association Furniture Showroom is open once a week on alternating Fridays and Saturdays.
She also said the shop is run by volunteers. Right now, they have a group of about 25 resident volunteers who help pack, sort and sell merchandise.
“They come up to us and ask if they can help because we have established that The Treasure Shop is a fun, friendly spot to work,” Constantine said. “They sign up for a regularly scheduled date and time periodically.”
In addition, she said, The Treasure Shop features different items every week because donations come on a daily basis.
“Most of the donations are from family members who have no need for many of their parents’ collections or furniture when they die or move to the Fairhaven Health Center,” Constantine said. “It is a benefit to them, often at a very sad time, when we help pack up their things which we divide between The Treasure Shop and the annual treasure sale.”
Constantine also emphasized that they are always glad to accept limited donations from the community because of their limited space at the store.
She also said everyone benefits from the store because people can find items at a lower price. Some of the items they have are jewelry, dinnerware, clocks, framed art, bric-a-brac and more.
The profits go to the Fairhaven Residents Association, and it is used to pay for art/ceramic teachers, musical events, bus trips and other activities to enrich the lives of residents. They accept cash or checks (no credit cards).
The Treasure Shop is located on the lower level of the Beasman building at 7200 Third Ave. in Sykesville.
For more information, you may contact the reception at 410-795-8800 or you may contact Constantine at her email, philellc@gmail.com.
On Sept. 15 the Mount Airy branch library will be presenting the inaugural ROM CON: Ultimate Ladies’ Day Out program, where everyone in the community will be able to meet three bestselling romance authors.
Lisa Kleypas, Sarah MacLean and Eloisa James will be presenting their books, and attendees will be able to purchase them and have the authors sign them.
Refreshments will be served throughout the event. Please note that they will not be permitting outside books in the book signing lines.
The event starts at 1 p.m. and is targeted to adults. You may purchase your tickets by visiting the Carroll County Public Library’s website at https://library.carr.org/romcon or by visiting any of the libraries around your area.
This program is brought to you by A Likely Story Bookstore and Carroll County Public Library. For more information, call 410-386-4488.
The Mount Airy library is located at 705 Ridge Ave.
On Sept. 15 the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company will be serving their Big Country Breakfast Buffet, featuring scrambled eggs, smoked sausage and bacon, and everyone in the community is invited.
The breakfast also includes French toast, pancakes, biscuits, home fries, sausage and chipped beef gravies. In addition, they will offer baked apples, waffles, coffee, orange juice, milk, tea and hot chocolate.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 6 to 12, and children 5 and younger enter for free.
The event runs from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. All of the proceeds will be used to benefit the fire company.
The breakfast will be hosted at the fire company’s reception hall, located at 1008 Twin Arch Road.
For more information, you may contact Mary Alexander at 301-829-0100.
