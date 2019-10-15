This past July 14 until July 26, Calvary Lutheran Church held its “Stuff the Church” with Diapers!/Diaper Drive, where people in the community were able to stop by their “mini church” and donate packs of diapers, wipes, and pull-ups.
Patti Cannaday, the coordinator of this program, said in an email interview that two years ago, several members of the church decided to build a small 8-by-4-by-4-foot “mini church” to use as the focal point for a float for the Mount Airy fire company’s parade.
After the parade, Cannaday explained that the members wanted to keep the space and use it for future activities, so Cannaday in conjunction with several members of the church came up with the idea of using the space for their “stuff the church” programs.
“After exploring many possibilities as to what to collect, diapers was the answer,” Cannaday said. “I contacted several organizations to verify the need and all expressed how often they are running low on this much-needed resource.”
Cannaday also added that while doing her research, she learned that food stamps and Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, benefits do not cover diaper expenses.
Throughout the weeks of July 14 until July 26, Cannaday explained, congregational members, participants of the church’s Vacation Bible School, friends, and neighboring residents came to the “mini church” and donated.
“The response was overwhelming and the result was a stuffed church with the ‘big reveal’ taking place on the last day of the drive,” Cannaday said.
According to Cannaday, they were able to load four trucks with diapers, wipes, and pull-ups and they were delivered to the Mount Airy Net, Morgan Chapel Food Pantry, The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, Human Services of Carroll County, and the Howard County Diaper Project.
“We learned that we are so blessed to be a part of a caring community. We recognized a need and responded. What a blessing!,” Cannaday said. “I encourage other churches, businesses, and civic organizations to consider organizing a diaper drive. What a gracious way to show our love and support to our community’s most vulnerable population.”
For more information about the diaper drive and how to become a volunteer, you may contact Cannaday at her email, fcannaday@comcast.net.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner
On Sept. 11, the Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church in Woodbine will be serving its delicious spaghetti dinner with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, iced tea and coffee at its All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event, and all of the proceeds will go towards general church expenses as well as projects that will benefit the congregation and community.
They will have a bake table for those who would like to have dessert.
Admission to this event is $9 for adults, $5 for children younger than 12, and $10 for carryout.
The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
For more information, you may contact the church at 410-970-2485.
Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 6750 Woodbine Road (intersection of Woodbine Road and Hoods Mill Road).
Fall Rally Day
On Sept. 8, join the members of the Calvary Lutheran Church at their Fall Rally Day celebration of Christian education.
At the event, they will celebrate the kick off of the 2019/2020 educational theme, which will be “Caring and Sharing” with our family, friends and neighbors.
They will be integrating this theme into all of their programs and their goal is to encourage the community to care for others by sharing our time and talents with our family and all of those in need.
Throughout the day, they will host many activities for people of all ages, including a time where they will be blessing the youths’ “Back to School” backpacks.
They will have refreshments and creative classroom activities during their Sunday school time from 10:10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
The attendees are also welcome to attend the 9 a.m. contemporary worship or the 11 a.m. traditional worship.
Please note that their Adult Bible Study will begin on Sept. 9 and 11, and they will be meeting on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. At the meetings, they will be studying the New Testament, including topics such as, “How did people in Jesus’ day imagine the cosmos?” and “What are demons?”
In addition, starting on Sept. 9, the church will host a conversation about faith and aging on Mondays at 11:30 a.m., when they will be exploring questions like, “What are the challenges and gifts of growing older and how does our faith come into play?” The attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch to eat during the conversation.
For additional information, you may contact the church at 410-489-5280 or visit their website, www.CalvaryLutheranMD.net.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.