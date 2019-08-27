South Carroll: Classic Corvette Club to host American Thunder Car Show, Sept. 14

On Saturday, Sept. 14, everyone in the community is welcome to attend the American Thunder Car Show hosted by the Classic Corvette Club of Maryland at Jeff Barnes Chevrolet in Eldersburg.
Jerry Sipes is one of the members of the Classic Corvette Club of Maryland and he explained, in an email interview, that the CCCM is an organization of friends who love to drive and showcase their cars.
According to Sipes, the club is a member of the National Council of Corvette Clubs (NCCC) Eastern Region and that the club is a nonprofit organization. Sipes also stated the CCCM has been hosting the car show for over 10 years and that the last four years the show has been held at Jeff Barnes Chevrolet.
Sipes said the proceeds from the car shows have been donated to various organizations over the years. Last year, they donated their proceeds to the Carroll County Food Sunday, The Shepherd’s Staff and Gavin’s Fund at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Sipes said that this is an NCCC 7-Sanction Event, which means that the trophies will be awarded for first through third place in all classes (C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7). They will also be awarding the “Best Engine,” “Best Exterior,” “Best Interior,” and “Best of Show.”
Throughout the event, they will also be hosting other activities, including Count the Marbles in the Jar, 5Dice High Roll, and a 50/50 drawing. They will also have a food truck, snowball truck and several vendors.
“Bring the family to look at the beautiful cars and talk to the owners,” Sipes said.
To be part of the car show, you may register onsite between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and pay a $35 fee. The drivers’ meeting is at 12:30 p.m. and the awards will be given at 2 p.m.
This event is sponsored by Jeff Barnes Chevrolet and PNC Bank.
For more information, email jerrysipes@comcast.net.
Jeff Barnes Chevrolet is located at 6110 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg.
Eldersburg Rogue Runners ready for Labor Day races
Celebrate your Labor Day weekend with the The Eldersburg Rogue Runners who will be hosting 5-kilometer, 10K, and 1-mile fun run races with participants running in the areas of Edgewood, Carroll Square, Brynwood Hills, Stone Manor, and Liberty High School.
Everyone in the community of all ability levels is welcome to attend this race. Winners can win cash prizes.
The race will start on Monday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m. at Liberty High School, 5855 Bartholow Road, Eldersburg.
You may register by visiting the Eldersburg Rogue Runners’ website, ERRun.org.
Also, you may register at the Tri Sport Junction on Aug. 29 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. or on Sept. 1 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tri Sport Junction is located at 7568 Main St., Sykesville.
People who are interested in attending are also welcome to register on the date of the race between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. For more information, call Jamie Sullivan at 410-552-0825.
Please note that the following roadways will be utilized for the event and will remain open to traffic, however motorists should use caution and be aware of the runners: Bartholow Road, Hodges Road, Guilford Road, Compton Road, Strawbridge Lane, Caren Drive, Calvert Way, Mayfair, Courtland, Miriam, Victor, Harbor Court, Hilton Head and Hodges Road. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays where possible.
Calvary Lutheran sponsoring Religion and Violence program
Sept. 10 and 24 and then on Oct. 8 and 22, Calvary Lutheran Church will be hosting a program each night, where all of the attendees will be able to learn about the essence of religious violence, the relationship between religious beliefs and violence, and other topics.
The program will be lead by Pastor Eric Deibler, who will be addressing this topic and going deep into the questions that are mostly asked about religion and violence.
Each date the program will start at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.
The program will be hosted at the Howard County Library System HCLS, Glenwood branch located at 2350 Md. 97, Cooksville.
For more information about this and other events at the church, call 410-489-5280.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.