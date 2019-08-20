South Carroll: Catholic Daughters’ Rummage Sale; animation at library; Sunday Socials Dance

On Aug. 22, 23 and 24, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas from the St. Joseph Catholic Community will be hosting their annual Rummage Sale, where attendees will be able to browse through many rooms and their hallway and find items such as jewelry, household goods, and even shoes.
Joanne Hungerman, one of the coordinators of this event, said in an email interview that every year the Rummage Sale grows and improves in items and sales and that this happens because of the generosity of the local community.
Hungerman said they started hosting this event in 2006 through the St Joseph Sodality, which is the oldest society of men and women at the church.
“The rummage sale is a giving back to the community event on several levels,” Hungerman said. “First, it helps the community, by inviting them to shop at better than Goodwill prices and knowing that the money that we raise will help local organizations.”
According to Hungerman, last year after the sale they were able to fill a large truck from Greendrop, who then donated the items to the American Red Cross, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the National Federation of the Blind, and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
She also explained that throughout the year, they donated the proceeds to various organizations in the community.
The attendees of the Rummage Sale will be able to buy jewelry, household goods, purses, shoes, holiday decorations, furniture, and all the latest adult and children fashions.
The Rummage Sale runs Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hungerman said the CDA #2300 usually holds two or three fundraisers a year and that all of their events are hosted for a good cause. In addition, all of the proceeds are used to assist many charities in the community.
For more information about this and other events that the church will be hosting throughout the year, you may contact them at 443-920-9191 or you may visit their website, www.saintjoseph.cc.
The event will be held at the Saint Joseph Catholic Community at 915 Liberty Road in Eldersburg.
Eldersburg branch library presents EPIC Animation
On Aug. 27, kids ages 10 to 13 in grades fifth to eighth are welcome to the library to learn how to design their own cartoons using Pivot Stickfigure Animator at the EPIC Animation program.
Pivot Stickfigure Animator is a free application to create stick-figure and sprite animations, and through this program, the attendees will learn how to use it and learn how to add multiple characters and figures, change the colors, and add backgrounds.
The attendees are encouraged to bring a thumb drive if they would like to save their cartoon.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and all of the attendees need to register.
You may register today by contacting the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Sunday Socials Dance in Sykesville
Come to the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary’s Sunday Socials Dance on Sept. 8 with a live DJ and a hardwood dance floor for your enjoyment.
The Sunday Socials Dances are hosted on the second Sunday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
They will be providing refreshments for the attendees, such as soda, water and snacks.
All of the attendees must be 21 years or older to enter. Admission to this event is $10.
For more information, you may contact the auxiliary at 410-596-5997.
The event will be hosted at the Winfield fire company social hall located at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road in Sykesville.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.