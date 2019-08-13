South Carroll: Celebrate Mount Airy’s 125th birthday; escape room ‘links’ with golf course; chess club meeting

Come and celebrate Mount Airy’s 125th birthday on Aug. 24, when people will be able to walk around Main Street and learn about the businesses and community organizations around Mount Airy, plus enjoy delicious food and many different activities.
Melissa D. Thorn, the economic development manager and Main Street coordinator for the Town of Mount Airy, said in an email interview this is an annual event that they celebrate for the residents and neighbors, and that this is the fourth year they celebrate it.
She also said that for this particular event, they will only have the presence of local businesses and organizations.
Thorn explained that this year, they will have more entertainment and activities than ever, including free and low-cost family-friendly activities. They will also have a cake for the attendees.
“We hope that families will come and spend the evening in the historic downtown, and if they experience the shopping and explore the block party, then it’s our promise that they will make lasting memories!” Thorn said.
The event runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. For more information, please email the Town of Mount Airy at events@mountairymd.org, or visit their website, www.mountairymd.gov.
Escape to the Links pairs Enter Exit Escape, Links at Challedon
On Aug. 15, come with your family or a group of friends to Enter Exit Escape for their special escape room night, Escape to the Links, then go to The Links at Challedon to enjoy a delicious dinner.
Lisa Yzaguirre, one of the owners of Enter Exit Escape, said in an email interview that this is a great deal for those who would like to have a fun night with family and friends to come and do an escape room and have dinner right after at a reduced cost.
“The event is called Escape to the Links because you do an escape room and then you go to have dinner at the Links at Challedon,” Yzaguirre said. “Our escape rooms are Special Ops: Dirty Money, Professor E’s Mummy Mystery, and our brand new room in August — Dino Lab: Alien Encounter.”
Doors are open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $89 per pair, $169 for a group of four, or $249 for a group of six.
For more information or to make reservations, you may contact Enter Exit Escape at their email, info@enterexitescape.com, or by phone at 301-703-5258.
Enter Exit Escape and The Links at Challedon are both located at 1902 Back Acre Circle in Mount Airy.
Eldersburg library’s Chess Club
If you love to play chess, the Eldersburg branch library is hosting a Chess Club meeting on Aug. 21 starting at 7 p.m.
People of all levels of experience are welcome. Throughout the event, the attendees will be able to learn the rules of the game, study classic games from history and play with friends.
The program is for kids of ages 11 to adults. For more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.