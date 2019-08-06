South Carroll: South Carroll Lioness-Lions Club hosting cash bingo; Taste of Linganore Festival coming up

Enjoy the All Day Cash Bingo brought to you by the South Carroll Lioness-Lions Club, this Aug. 24, when the club will be celebrating 14 years of the event with food, door prizes, and more.
Last year, the event was a total success. A total of 90 players went and enjoyed a continental breakfast, lunch, dessert, door prizes, raffles, King Tutt, and two sessions of bingo.
This year, they will be hosting the same activities with new door prizes for the attendees.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and all of the attendees will receive a continental breakfast.
Also, the first session of games begins at 10:30 a.m. Then, after the first 20 games, they will be serving lunch, which will include beverages and dessert.
Throughout the day, there will be door prizes awarded as well as King Tutt prizes. The All Day Cash Bingo will end at 4 p.m.
Admission to this event is $45 and includes the food and all of the activities they will be hosting that day. To reserve your ticket, you must send a $20 check payable to South Carroll Lioness-Lions Club to the attention of Lion Sue Miller at 1500 Springlake Way South, Sykesville, MD 21784.
Please note that if you do not show up they will forfeit your deposit.
All of the proceeds will be used to support the Lioness-Lions Club’s programs in Sykesville and Eldersburg, including the college scholarships to local high school seniors, the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for families in need, assistance to those in need of eyeglasses, and more.
For more information about the cash bingo, please contact Miller at 410-795-0920, Lion Terri Parkent at 443-280-0203, or the Lioness-Lions Club via email at southcarrolllions@gmail.com. You may also visit the South Carroll Lioness-Lions Club’s website and Facebook page for more information.
The event will be hosted at the Gamber fire department’s social hall, located at 3838 Niner Road.
Taste of Linganore Festival
On Aug. 11, come and enjoy the delicious plates of different local restaurants and caterers with wine from the Linganore Winecellars and beer from Red Shedman Farm Brewery at the Taste of Linganore Festival.
Throughout the event, the attendees will be able to shop from the unique local vendors that will be present at the festival.
Admission to this event is $15, which includes a souvenir glass for wine and beer tastings throughout the event. A portion of the proceeds will be given to Anna’s Gift Foundation.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Please note that no pets are allowed, and open containers, outside alcohol and open flames aren’t either.
For more information, please visit www.linganorewines.com/.
Linganore Winecellars is located at 13601 Glissans Mill Road in Mount Airy.
Mount Airy library using Google Expeditions
Get ready and open your imagination to explore the space using Google Expeditions at the Mount Airy branch library Aug. 13.
The library will provide all of the supplies to the attendees.
The program, for kids 11 to 17 years old, starts at 2 p.m. For more information or to register, please contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Mount Airy branch library is located at 705 Ridge Ave.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.