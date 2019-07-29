South Carroll: Sykesville police, first-responders plan to join National Night Out festivities

Come with family and friends to the National Night Out in Sykesville on Aug. 6 to enjoy free food, drinks, giveaways and more.
This year the National Night Out will be celebrating 11 years with the help of many organizations and government entities in our community, including the Sykesville Police Department, Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department and Freedom District Lions Club.
Throughout the event, members of the Sykesville Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department and Maryland State Police will be present to talk with the community.
Also, the Freedom District Lions Club will be serving free French fries, and components within the local volunteer fire department will be serving free hot dogs and snow cones. They will also have face painting for the kids.
Donald Champ from the Freedom District Lions Club encourages families to attend this event to support police and first-responders, and to meet people from the neighborhood and the community.
“National Night Out (NNO) is a fun way to bring neighbors together to promote positive community-police relationships to make our community safer, more caring and bring back a true sense of a united community. In an informal setting, people get to know one and another better and learn about the services of the policing agencies and emergency services that work so hard to make our neighborhoods safe places to live,” Champ said.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
For more information, you may contact Paula Shiloh at 443-375-6645 or pbuck@sykesvillefire.org.
The Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department grounds are at 6680 Sykesville Road.
Eldersburg library hosting fitness program
On Aug. 2 the Eldersburg branch library will be hosting the Out of this World Fitness program, where attendees will be able to learn about different physical activity stations with physical education teacher Chris Vaughn.
The attendees will be throwing, kicking and going through an obstacle course with the help of the instructor.
The program starts at 10 a.m. and it is targeted to kids of ages 4 to 10.
This program will be hosted outside, so please remember to bring your own sunscreen and water bottle.
For more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Sykesville Cinema presenting ‘Wonder Woman’
On Aug. 10, come with your family and friends to watch the superhero movie “Wonder Woman” at Millard Cooper Park.
The movie begins about 15 minutes after sundown, and people are welcome to bring their lawn chairs or blankets.
General parking is available at Sykesville Middle School, and the park includes easy access to handicapped parking.
Admission is free, but they encourage attendees to donate nonperishable food items to Carroll County Food Sunday. They will have collection bins available at the park.
For more information, you may visit the Town of Sykesville website, at https://www.townofsykesville.org/, or their Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/Sykesvilleparksandrecreationcommittee/, to learn about the activities they will be hosting before the movie.
Millard Cooper Park is located at 7282 Cooper Drive in Sykesville.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.