South Carroll: Community churches hosting Vacation Bible School programs; Baldwin’s Station presents Seamus Kennedy

From July 22 through July 26, Oakland United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Vacation Bible School, where kids will be able to learn about the “Kingdom Heroes” and enjoy the fun activities the church will be hosting.
According to Cecelia Kelly, one of the coordinators of this program, the church has been hosting the Vacation Bible School since the 1940s because it has always been their mission to reach out to children of all faiths in the community.
“It is important to give them a place to go while school is out and have fun, make new friends, and learn about God’s love in a relaxed atmosphere,” Kelly said.
The program will be led by Jamie Doi, and the classes will be held in the evenings from 6:30 to 8:30.
The Vacation Bible School is open to children 3 years old through fifth grade. You may register your kids today by visiting the church’s website, Oaklandumc.org.
For more information, you may contact Kelly at 443-277-6947.
The church is located at 5901 Mineral Hill Road in Sykesville.
Vacation Bible School at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church
Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church will be hosting its Vacation Bible School, from July 22 until July 26, for the kids in the community in Mount Airy.
The church's goal through this program is to help kids in the community discover that when life is unfair, God is good; when life is scary, God is good; when life changes, God is good; when life is sad, God is good; and when life is good, God is good.
The program will go from 9 a.m. until noon on all dates.
You may register today to participate or to become a volunteer, by contacting Kim Smithson at her email, administrator@calvarylutheranmd.net or by phone at 410-489-5280.
Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 6151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
Baldwin’s Station presents Seamus Kennedy
On July 25, starting at 7:30 p.m., the community will be able to enjoy the talent of guitarist and singer Seamus Kennedy at Baldwin’s Station.
Kennedy is originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and is now based in Annapolis. He has traveled all over the United States for more than four decades with his combination of Irish/Celtic music and his ability to make people laugh at his presentations.
To learn more about Kennedy and his music, you may visit his website, https://seamuskennedy.com/
Admission to this event is $20 and the doors open at 6 p.m. for dining.
To purchase your tickets or for more information, you may contact the Baldwin’s Station at 410-795-1041.
This concert is brought to you by Uptown Concerts. For more information about their upcoming events, you may visit their website, www.uptownconcerts.com, or contact Joyce Sica at 410-922-5210.
The Baldwin’s Station is located at 7618 Main St. in Sykesville.