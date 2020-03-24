South Carroll: Cancellations from coronavirus hit local programs, events; Woodbine church holds pancake dinner

These recent days have been very tough for the South Carroll community due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the state. Just as there have been many cancellations and closings throughout the country, the South Carroll community has been taking extreme measures to prevent the spread of the virus and to protect our community as much as possible.
After the closings of schools and cancellations of programs in the Carroll County Public Schools system, the Carroll County Public Library has also closed; canceling all of their scheduled programs at least through March 29. All of the programs offered by the South Carroll library branches target children and adults, and they are done to promote learning and to enrich the minds of our community.
Due to the closing of the Eldersburg branch library, and as a way to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the free hearing screenings scheduled for April 3 were canceled. This annual event is sponsored by the Lions Clubs in Southern Carroll County.
This year’s hearing screening was supposed to be held at the Eldersburg library and was going to be conducted by Healthy Hearing and Balance from Westminster. The Lions hope to reschedule the hearing screenings later in the year.
In addition, Lisa Wilson, the community risk reduction program manager from the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, explained that the fire department has canceled their CPR/AED training that was scheduled for March 15 and was completely full.
For more information about the library’s closure and the new dates for the March programs that were canceled, you may contact Andrea Berstler, at 443-487-1716 or at aberstler@carr.org.
Also, for more information about the hearing screening and its new date, you may contact Lion Barbara at 410-795-3167.
You may also contact fire Chief Mark Davis (mdfireman3@comcast.net) or EMS Capt. Chris Broussard (emtbroussard14@gmail.com) for any information about the Winfield fire department and their cancellations.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner
On Feb. 25, the Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church hosted a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner, where the attendees were able to enjoy time with family and friends and also enjoy a delicious meal.
Those who attended the event were served pancakes, sausage, applesauce and more.
Sue Ann Johnson, one of the coordinators of this event and an active member of the church, said in an email interview that the dinner was a success, especially with it being the first Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner the church has had in many years.
Johnson also added that about 75 people attended, including children and adults.
“We received a lot of compliments on the food. We were especially happy to see those attending staying after their meal and visiting with each other,” Johnson said. “This was one of our main purposes of having the dinner — to have a place for the community to come and share a meal and fellowship. We most likely will have a pancake dinner again next year.”
According to Johnson, the proceeds from the admission cost will go into the church’s general fund so that they may continue to serve the community through events like this one.
For more information about this and other events hosted by the church, you may contact them at 410-970-2485.
If you would like to visit Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church, they are located at 6750 Woodbine Road (intersection of Woodbine and Hoods Mill roads).
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.