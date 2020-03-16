South Carroll: Pancake breakfast to benefit Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy

Come and enjoy a pancake breakfast and also help raise some funds for the Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy on April 4, starting at 7 a.m.
Attendees will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast. The club will offer pancakes of different flavor, such as regular, chocolate chip and blueberry.
People will also enjoy eggs that will be cooked to order, Wagner Meats sausage, and beverages.
Admission to this event is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and children ages 5 and younger enter for free.
All of the proceeds will benefit local community projects. The attendees are also encouraged to bring a canned or boxed food item to donate to the Mount Airy Net Food Pantry.
The breakfast ends at 11 a.m. It will be hosted in the Good Shepherd Hall, which is located at the top level of Calvary United Methodist Church, at 403 S. Main St. in Mount Airy.
For more information, you may contact Angie Moore at 240-394-2546 or by email at angiemoore@comcast.net.
Census program at Eldersburg library
On March 18, come to the Eldersburg branch library to learn what each resident needs to do for this year’s census.
Throughout the program, attendees will learn about how the census affects our community and the options available for responding.
The library will have laptops available for those who would like to complete their survey online that day.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and it is targeted to adults.
For more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg branch library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Ashes to Go by Mount Airy church
The Calvary Lutheran Church of Mount Airy will continue hosting its Ashes to Go events on Tuesdays. The upcoming dates are March 24 and March 31.
For each of the dates they will have themes.
On March 24, the theme is “The Centurion under the cross,” which proclaims Jesus to be the Son of God. The centurion was on the boundary between inside and outside: He was not a Jew, but was with Jesus in his dying hours.
He had authority in the world, but not in the Jewish religion. The centurion is willing to cross the boundary between insider and outsider.
Then, on March 31, the theme is “Nicodemus.” Nicodemus is both intrigued and confused by Jesus. He talks to Jesus at night, speaks up for Jesus at his arrest, and helps to bury Jesus after the crucifixion.
Nicodemus recognizes something special in Jesus, but because Jesus contradicts so much of what he has always believed, it takes him some time to wrestle with what he sees and hears.
The Ashes to Go services will start at 7 p.m. on each Tuesday.
For more information, you may contact the church at 410-489-5280.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.