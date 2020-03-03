South Carroll: Director and author Alex Kendrick to speak at Mount Airy Christian Academy’s Night of Influence

On March 5, Mount Airy Christian Academy will hold its Night of Influence event, at which film producer, actor, writer and director Alex Kendrick will be the keynote speaker.
Kendrick is originally from Athens, Georgia, and in 2002 he founded Sherwood Pictures. Since then he has created faith-based films, including “Overcomer,” “War Room,” “Courageous,” “Fireproof,” “Facing the Giants” and “Flywheel.”
In addition, Kendrick co-wrote books including “The Resolution for Men,” “The Battle Plan for Prayer” and the New York Times No. 1 bestseller “The Love Dare."
Vicky Webster, the Mount Airy Christian Academy head of school, said they are hosting this event because it is very important to introduce important figures like Kendrick into the lives of the students.
“We are excited that such a positively influential person is coming to our area and speaking on behalf of such an important topic. We invite and encourage Kendrick fans near and far to join us for this opportunity. We anticipate that the evening will be an encouragement to all who attend,” said Webster.
You may purchase your tickets online through this link: http://bitly.com/NightofInfluence.
The event will be held at Turf Valley Resort, located at 2700 Turf Valley Road in Ellicott City.
For more information, you may contact Kristin Furr, the director of communications at Mount Airy Christian Academy, at Kristin.furr@macamd.org or 443-677-7698.
To learn more about Kendrick and his work, you may visit his website at www.kendrickbrothers.com, and to learn more about Mount Airy Christian Academy, you may visit their website at macamd.org.
Americana, country music at Eldersburg library
This March 7, everyone in the community is invited to the Eldersburg branch library for the Duffy & Ro: Americana and Country Music program.
Attendees will be able to enjoy a blend of styles that includes modern country, Americana and traditional American music. They will also enjoy a mix of vocal harmonies and guitar duets.
The event starts at noon and is for all ages.
For more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Suicide Prevention Brunch in Mount Airy
This March 7, everyone in the community is encouraged to attend the Suicide Prevention Brunch at The American Legion Gold Star Post 191, where speakers from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Platoon 22 talk about this issue that affects our country and our community.
The doors open at 9:30 a.m. Admission to this event is free, but all attendees need to RSVP.
For more information about this event and to RSVP, you may contact Doris Bujanowski at jedolidama@gmail.com or 410-458-6458.
This event is brought to you by the American Legion Auxiliary Gold Star Unit 191, LCpl. R. W. Deane Marine Corps League Auxiliary, and Counties Four Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10076 Auxiliary.
The American Legion Gold Star Post 191 is located at 801 Prospect Road in Mount Airy.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.