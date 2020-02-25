South Carroll: Church near Eldersburg celebrating opening of new, larger building

Come and celebrate the opening of the new addition at Ebenezer United Methodist Church this Saturday, Feb. 29, and then join them on March 1 at their worship service.
After years of planning, fundraising, and construction, the church moved to their new and larger facility Feb. 4.
According to the Rev. Judith A. Emerson, the larger addition was needed to accommodate the congregation’s growth in membership, programs and mission projects.
To make this project a reality, a building committee was formed and they hired Matt and Melissa Pollack of MP Construction and Excavation of Winfield for the site planning and building.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 3, 2017, and they began building the food pantry located in the lower level. It opened for use in fall 2018.
The food pantry space is used to store frozen and non-perishable food, household items, and some clothing and shoes that are then given to an average of 50 families on the third Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m.
The upper level has meeting room space, a kitchen area and closet/storage space.
Then, in November 2018, they began the construction of a hallway from the enlarged narthex that now leads to the new addition, which includes offices, a choir room, a nursery, five classrooms, and mechanical and electrical closets.
The whole addition is composed of 11,145 square feet of space.
“We are now equipped to use this gift to serve God’s people and make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world," Emerson said. “We are praying that others will come and join us as we move forward in faith.”
Please note that the new structure, as well as the food pantry building, is completely Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, and the church’s parking lot was newly paved and marked, including four handicapped spaces.
“This has been a labor of love and faithfulness to many departed friends who asked me to ‘Build that Church!’ " building manager Kenny Wean said. “The task is now complete and has been given much thought for today’s needs, as well as future needs. I pray many will come and worship with us and enjoy the blessing of our new building for many years to come.”
The open house will be held Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., and they will serve light refreshments.
Then, the worship service with Holy Communion will be held Sunday at 11 a.m., followed by a covered dish lunch in the new Fellowship Hall.
For more information about this and other events hosted by the church, please contact Ellie Baublitz, communications chair, at 410-795-7528 or elliebaublitz@netscape.net.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is located at 4901 Woodbine Road in Winfield.
Wards Chapel UMC’s Annual Auction
On Saturday, Feb. 29, Wards Chapel United Methodist Church invites everyone in the community to attend their Annual Auction to raise funds to support mission projects for those in need.
Wards Chapel United Methodist Church, just across Liberty Reservoir in Randallstown, has been serving the communities of western Baltimore County, southern Carroll County and northern Howard County for over 200 years. Throughout the event, with the help of church members and donors, attendees will be able to win gift certificates, retail products and more — and at the same time donate for those in need.
The participants will pay $2 to bid, or they may bring two or more items for the church’s food pantry. All donors will be recognized during the evening and on the church’s website.
All proceeds from the auction will be used to provide support for the church’s mission projects.
One of the projects is the food pantry and its mission is to help members of the church and members of the community who are in need of food and home care items.
Also, the proceeds will be used to support the Camp Hope program, which is a weeklong summer program in which youth and their leaders at the church help homeowners who are in need of assistance due to economic or medical conditions to maintain and repair their homes in Western Maryland.
In addition, attendees will be helping other programs and organizations, including the Baltimore County Christian Work Camp, Chappy’s Outdoors, ZOE Ministries, Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, and other local and global ministries.
At the auction, attendees will be able to purchase soup, sandwiches, snacks and desserts.
The doors open at 4 p.m. and the bidding begins at 5 p.m. For more information, you may contact the church at 410-922-6556.
Ward’s Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 11023 Liberty Road in Randallstown. To learn more about Wards Chapel United Methodist Church, visit their website at Wardschapel.org.
BBQ Chicken Dinner in Mount Airy
Come to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company to enjoy its BBQ Chicken Dinner: Drive Through on Sunday, March 1.
The dinner includes a half barbecue chicken, a roll and two sides. The sides available are macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw and apple sauce.
The event runs from noon until they run out of chicken or until 5 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $12, and the proceeds will be used to benefit the fire company.
The event will be held at the fire station’s parking lot, located at 702 N. Main St.
For more information, you may contact C.J. Hamilton at 301-829-0100.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.