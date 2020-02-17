South Carroll: Historical Society of Mount Airy hosting bingo fundraiser, with Southwest Airlines raffle

The Historical Society of Mount Airy will be celebrating its biggest fundraising event, Boxes and Bags Bingo, on Feb. 22 at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company’s Reception Hall, where attendees will be able to play bingo and also get a chance to win two Southwest Airlines roundtrip tickets.
Those who play bingo will be able to win Kate Spade, Coach, Vera Bradley, Michael Kors, and Dooney and Bourke bags. They will also have other prizes, including a variety of filled boxes.
Mike Eacho, president of the Historical Society of Mount Airy, and Mary Hushour, an active member of the historical society, encourages everyone in the community to come to this event and bring family and friends.
Also, the historical society encourages everyone to purchase their bingo tickets and their Southwest Airlines raffle tickets today before they are sold out.
Throughout the event, there will be 20 regular games, four specials raffles, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
In addition, the attendees will be able to enjoy dinner and snacks that will be available for purchase before and during bingo.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with an early-bird game at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo starting at 7 p.m.
Please note that the Southwests Airline raffle tickets are also on sale now at Blossom and Basket Boutique, the Town Hall and the museum. They will also be sold at the bingo.
Each ticket is $10 each, and those who buy it will have a chance to win two roundtrip domestic flights. They will only sell 300 tickets, and the winner will be chosen at the bingo. The winner does not need to be present to win.
Also, attendees may purchase two bingo packs for $25, with the early bird game for an additional $5.
You may purchase your tickets online by visiting the historical society’s website, MountAiryHistoricalSociety.org or facebook.com/mountairymaryland/.
Please note that there are no actual paper tickets. If you purchase your tickets at the museum, you will receive a receipt via email. You may print out the receipt or present the email at the door on your phone.
Proceeds will benefit Mount Airy Rails to Trails, MAC the Caboose, and the Historical Society of Mount Airy.
The Reception Hall is located at 1008 Twin Arch Road, adjacent to the carnival grounds.
The Historical Society of Mount Airy also invites everyone in the community to visit the museum, which is open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, you may contact the Historical Society of Mount Airy at mountairyhistoricalsociety@earthlink.net or at 301-703-1427.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner
Come to the first Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner event at the Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church on Feb. 25, and enjoy breakfast for dinner with family and friends.
Throughout the dinner, they will also offer sausages, applesauce, coffee, juice and milk, plus a bake table.
Admission to this event is $6, and children younger than 6 enter for free. The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
For more information, you may contact the church at 410-970-2485.
Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 6750 Woodbine Road, at the intersection of Woodbine and Hoods Mill roads.
Bull & Shrimp Roast
On Feb. 22, everyone in the community is invited to the Winfield and Community Volunteer Fire Department’s Bull and Shrimp Roast dinner to benefit member Patsy Will’s medical expenses.
Throughout the event, there will be a Silent Auction, Pull Tabs, 50/50 Boards and Cake Wheel. Attendees will be able to enjoy the music of a DJ.
Doors open at 4 p.m. The food will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., and there will be music from 7 to 10 p.m.
Admission to this event is $40 per person. To purchase your tickets or for more information, you may contact the fire department at 410-795-1333, ext. 341.
Winfield & Community Volunteer Fire Department is located at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road.
