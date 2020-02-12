South Carroll: Two-time Grammy nominee to perform at Baldwin’s Station

On Thursday, Feb. 13, two-time Grammy nominee Seth Glier will be performing at Baldwin’s Station in Sykesville, where attendees will be able to enjoy music from his new album, “Birds.”
Glier recorded “Birds” in an airy loft in western Massachusetts outfitted with a grand piano and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The birds outside his window witnessed the creation of his new music, and Glier explained that he felt “a tremendous amount of comfort talking to the birds.” He said, “I’d check in with them regularly to see how they thought things were going so far.”
At the concert, the attendees will be able to experience the emotions that Glier felt while creating this album and feel how the birds felt while listening to it.
According to M Music & Musicians magazine, Glier’s music is “breathtakingly beautiful, immersed in fragile introspection and an intimacy that penetrates every niche and nuance.”
The show begins at 7:30 p.m., but people are welcome to come at 6 p.m. to have dinner.
Admission to this event is $20. For more information and to purchase your tickets, you may contact Baldwin’s Station at 410-795-1041.
Baldwin’s Station is located at 7618 Main St. in Sykesville.
This event is brought to you by Uptown Concerts Inc. To learn about their upcoming events, you may visit their website, www.uptownconcerts.com.
Big Country Breakfast Buffet
On Sunday, Feb. 16, come to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company to enjoy breakfast with family and friends at the Big Country Breakfast Buffet.
The buffet will feature scrambled eggs, smoked sausage, bacon, French toast, pancakes, biscuits, home fries, sausage and chipped beef gravies. They will also offer baked apples, waffles, coffee, orange juice, milk, tea and hot chocolate.
The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.
Admission to this event is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. All proceeds will be used to benefit the fire company.
For more information, you may contact Mary Alexander at 301-829-0100.
The fire company’s reception hall is located at 1008 Twin Arch Road.
Eldersburg library wants your ‘Bad Art’
On Feb. 21, kids ages 10 to 14 are invited to the Eldersburg branch library for the Bad Art Night Lock-in program, where they will be able to enjoy time creating the best bad art possible.
The event starts at 6 p.m.
Please note that the library will be supplying materials and refreshments. All participants must have a signed permission slip, which is available at dropoff, and they also need to register to participate.
You may register today by contacting the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg branch library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.