On Thursday, Feb. 6, Baldwin’s Station welcomes to Maryland the Australian singer, songwriter and guitarist Daniel Champagne.
The attendees will be able to enjoy Champagne’s music, which he started developing when he was only 5 years old.
Champagne has performed in different venues with success, and now he has relocated to North America, where he continues his career as an international touring and recording artist.
According to the Australian Institute of Music’s website, “Daniel Champagne exudes a natural ease on stage, as he sings poignant lyrics and beautifully crafted melodies that invariably whisk the heart up with grand romanticism. Coupled with an exhilarating guitar talent that transcends mere acoustic playing to replicate a whole band, Champagne is just magical.”
To learn more about Champagne’s music and upcoming event, you may visit his website, https://danielchampagnemusic.com.
Admission to this event is $18. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., though the doors will open at 6 p.m. for those who would like to dine at Baldwin’s Station.
To purchase your tickets or for more information, you may contact Baldwin’s Station at 410-795-1041. Baldwin’s Station is located at 7618 Main St. in Sykesville.
Laser tag at Eldersburg library
Kids ages 11 to 17 are welcome to the Eldersburg branch library to play laser tag on Friday, Feb. 7.
Please note that all participants must have a signed permission slip, which will be available at dropoff. The program starts at 6 p.m., and they will have refreshments.
You may register today by contacting the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg branch library is located 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
First Friday Community Buffet Dinner in Mount Airy
On Friday, Feb. 7, come to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company to enjoy time with family and friends, eat dinner, and interact with other members of the community at the First Friday Community Buffet Dinner.
The attendees will be able to enjoy fried chicken, ham and oven-roasted pork. They will also offer mashed potatoes, gravy stuffing, sauerkraut, green beans and stewed tomatoes. In addition, they will have coleslaw, baked apples, and rolls and butter, as well as iced tea and coffee.
Desserts will be available for purchase, and carryout is available for an extra dollar.
Admission to this event is $15 for adults, $5 for kids 6 to 12 years old, or free for kids younger than 5.
The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The event will be celebrated at the Mount Airy reception hall at 1008 Twin Arch Road.
For more information, you may contact the auxiliary’s secretary, Peggy Fleming, at her email, pafleming72@verizon.net.
