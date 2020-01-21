Starting Feb. 3, Elders Baptist Church in Eldersburg will be hosting its A Good News Club at Eldersburg Elementary School, in addition to the one they host at Piney Ridge Elementary School.
According to Darlene Ely, one of the coordinators of this event, A Good News Club is a free, 90-minute after-school program for children from kindergarten through fifth grade.
“[This program] inspires and challenges them [children] to good citizenship, high moral values, obedience to those in authority and other positive behaviors,” Ely said. “The program is built around biblical and educational principles and includes an exciting visualized Bible lesson, songs, Scripture memory, a missions story and review games.”
Ely also said the mission of the program is to teach children that Jesus loves them and that they are important.
“Because of the message the children hear and the care they receive, the children learn to demonstrate the same behavior resulting in good citizenship at school and at home, obedience to those in authority and other positive behaviors. This is a win/win for the children, parents and the classroom.”
Please note that A Good News Club at Piney Ridge Elementary starts on Jan. 27 and ends on May 4, and it will be hosted every Monday from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m.
Then, A Good News Club at Eldersburg Elementary runs from Feb. 3 through May 4, and it will be hosted every Monday from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m.
To register, you may visit any of these schools and pick up a registration form.
For more information about this program, you may contact Ely at her email, dely216@comcast.net.
Piney Ridge Elementary is located at 6315 Freedom Ave. in Eldersburg, and Eldersburg Elementary is at 1021 Johnsville Road.
If you are interested in visiting the church, the Elders Baptist Church is located at 1216 Liberty Road.
Escape the Eldersburg library
The Eldersburg branch library will be hosting its Escape the Library Lock-In program on Jan. 24, starting at 6 p.m.
Throughout the program, the attendees will be part of a team, and they will work together to find clues, solve puzzles and locate the key to unlock four different rooms before time runs out.
They will be offering refreshments. This program is targeted to kids ages 11 to 17.
Please note that a parent’s permission is required, and you may register today by contacting the library at 410-386-4460.
The Eldersburg branch library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
Bubble Gum Taste Test
On Feb. 1, come to the Mount Airy branch library to celebrate National Bubble Gum Day and learn about the history and science of the gum at the Bubble Gum Taste Test program.
The program starts at 1:30 p.m. and is targeted to kids ages 4 to 12.
At the end of the program, the attendees will be able to taste test various brands and flavors of gum and then vote for the one that will be declared Mount Airy’s favorite.
For more information about this event, you may contact the library at 410-386-4470.
The Mount Airy branch library is located at 705 Ridge Ave.
