Students, adults, and members of the Lions and Lioness clubs in the Sykesville and Eldersburg communities are encouraged to participate in this year’s American Heritage, Preservation, & Patriotism Essay Contest.
This contest is sponsored by the South Carroll Lioness Lions Club and the Lions Clubs of District 22-W. They will be judging each piece focusing on the history and creativity that is portrayed in the essays.
According to Susan Bonura — past district governor, District 22W president and South Carroll Lioness Lions Club Multiple District 22 global leadership team coordinator — last year, they picked two winners at the district level. The winners were Katie Pedulla and Sophie Louis.
“They received a cash award and a certificate of recognition from the district governor, Gerry Beachy and the district essay contest chair, Sandy Moore,” Bonura said.
This year, the essay topics will be the following: “If I had ridden with Paul Revere ... ” for elementary school grades; “Why I’m Proud to be an American,” for middle school students; “How did the American home front support the war effort during World War II?” for high school students; and “It’s 1917, the U.S. has entered World War I and the first Lions Club has started. How did each change the world?” for adults.
Each essay must follow these program rules for participation:
- Use 8½-by-11-inch white paper
- Essay must be either typed or computer generated and double spaced. Handwritten copies will not be accepted.
- Minimum of 300 words, maximum of 500 words
Attach a separate cover sheet that includes the following information:
- Entrant’s name
- Entrant’s home address, including street, city, state and ZIP code
- Entrant’s home phone number
- Name of school or “home schooled” (except for adults)
- Name of sponsoring club
Please note that homeschooled students are also encouraged to participate in this contest.
If you or someone you know may be interested in participating, you may email rockycpa@yahoo.com with the subject line “Essay Contest” to learn more about the program’s rules for participation and compliance guidelines.
All of the completed essays should be mailed by Wednesday, Jan. 29, to the South Carroll Lioness Lions Club, c/o Rochelle Schneiderman, located at 6567 Kali Drive, Eldersburg, MD 21784.
For more information, you may contact Schneiderman at 410-812-2539.
Mount Airy library Instant Pot program
On Jan. 16, come to the library to learn how to use your Instant Pot, if you have one, or to learn about this cooking tool, if you don’t.
They will be demonstrating how quickly people can prepare meals with this pot, and they will be answering all of the questions the attendees may have about it.
Also, at the end of the program, they will be sharing recipes that can be cooked in the Instant Pot.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and is targeted to adults.
For more information about this program, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Mount Airy branch library is located at 705 Ridge Ave.
Big Country Breakfast Buffett
On Jan. 19, celebrate the first Big Country Breakfast Buffet of the year at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company.
Attendees will enjoy scrambled eggs, smoked sausage, bacon, french toast, pancakes, biscuits, home fries, sausage and chipped beef gravies.
They will also have baked apples, waffles, coffee, orange juice, milk, tea and hot chocolate.
Admission to this event is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 6 to 12, or free for children 5 and younger.
All of the proceeds will be used to benefit the fire company.
The event runs from 7:30 until 11 a.m.
The breakfast will be hosted at the fire company’s Reception Hall, which is located at 1008 Twin Arch Road.
For more information, you may contact Mary Alexander at 301-829-0100.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.