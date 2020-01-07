On Jan. 13, kids from ages 3 to 12 are welcome at the Mount Airy branch library to enjoy the Cinderella’s Winter Ball, where they will be able to sing and learn the Cinderella story with puppets.
The Cinderella character will be played by a cat puppet.
The event will be hosted in three sessions. The sessions are at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
All attendees need to register. You may register today by contacting the library at 410-386-4488.
The Mount Airy branch library is located at 705 Ridge Ave.
Winfield Ladies Auxiliary’s Sunday Socials Dance
The Winfield Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting its traditional Sunday Socials Dance on Jan. 12, so singles and couples alike in the community can have a good time with great music.
There will be a hardwood dance floor and a live DJ who will be accepting requests from attendees. Also, snacks and drinks will be offered.
Admission to this event, which runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m., is $10.
Please note that attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, you may contact the auxiliary at 410-596-5997.
The event will be hosted at the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, located at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road.
Red Cross blood drive in Mount Airy
Everyone in the community is encouraged to donate blood and save up to three lives at the Mount Airy branch library’s American Red Cross Blood Drive, on Jan. 14.
The blood drive starts at 1 p.m. You may sign up by visiting the Red Cross website, www.redcrossblood.org/give, or the Mount Airy Service Desk.
For more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Mount Airy branch library is located at 705 Ridge Ave.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.