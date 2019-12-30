Celebrate the beginning of a new year with some sweets at Downtown Sykesville Connections’ Cookies on Main Street event on Jan. 3.
At the event, businesses will be picking their favorite cookie recipes and offering them to visitors.
Julie Della-Maria, one of the coordinators of this event, said in an email interview that the Cookies on Main Street event is part of the First Friday series by the Main Street Merchants.
“They ring the new year with this customer appreciation night where businesses provide homemade baked goods (or related programs in restaurants, tea and coffee shop) to their visitors,” Della-Maria said.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
For more information, you may contact Della-Maria at her email, juliedellamaria@gmail.com.
Authors of ‘Hindsight’ coming to Mount Airy library
On Jan. 9, A Likely Story Bookstore and the Mount Airy library branch will be hosting a book discussion with the co-authors of “Hindsight” — and mother and son — Iris and Roy Johansen.
Iris Johansen is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of more than 30 consecutive bestsellers. Her series featuring forensic sculptor Eve Duncan has sold over 20 million copies and was the subject of Lifetime movie “The Killing Game.”
“Hindsight,” the book she co-authored with her son Roy — also a bestselling author — tells the story of Dr. Kendra Michaels, who has to use her special abilities to solve the murders of two staff members at a school for the blind that she was once part of.
The program is for adults and it starts at 6:30 p.m.
Admission to this event is free, but registration is required. You may register online at https://ccpl.librarymarket.com/events/johansen or at any Carroll County Public Library branch.
Please note that the books will be available for purchase from A Likely Story Bookstore, so do not bring outside books in the signing line.
For more information, contact Amber Farran at 443-293-3141 or afarran@carr.org.
Eldersburg library presents Makey Makey Arcade
On Jan. 4, come with your kids to the Makey Makey Arcade program at the Eldersburg branch library, where attendees will be able to build their own cardboard video game controller and use it to play retro games.
Throughout the program, the attendees will design and build custom game controllers, and then use the Makey Makey to connect and play games with the library’s controllers in the Makey Makey arcade.
Makey Makey are circuits and wires that turn any object into a computer keyboard.
The event starts at 1 p.m., and it is targeted to kids ages 6 to 17.
All attendees need to register. To register today and for more information, you may contact the library at 410-386-4488.
The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.
