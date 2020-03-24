Carroll County robotics teams compete home and away

The Robo-Lions, meanwhile, went to their first District Qualifying Tournament in Haymarket, Virginia. The team made it to the semi-final rounds, playing some amazing matches. They then won the Entrepreneurship Award and put themselves in a solid position in the district (9th out of the 38 teams in the event, and so far that is their position among 125 teams vying for 80 slots at the District Championships). The Robo-Lions are a community team open to all high school and some middle school students. Members are currently from Liberty, Century, Westminster High Schools and North Carroll Middle School, as well as other public, private and homeschools.